Clear

Border Patrol agents arrest suspected human smuggler who was using a fake EMS vehicle

A man is accused of impersonating a first responder and trying to smuggle three people across a US border ch...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 3:05 AM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 3:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man is accused of impersonating a first responder and trying to smuggle three people across a US border checkpoint.

Border Patrol agents spotted a white SUV Tuesday when their K-9 tipped them off that there was something suspicious about the vehicle, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Border control

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Emergency medical workers

Health and medical

Health care

Health care professionals

International relations

International relations and national security

National security

Territorial and national borders

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Misc criminal offenses

Smuggling

Accidents, disasters and safety

Arrests

Continents and regions

Criminal law

Fires

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

North America

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

United States

US Customs and Border Protection

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

At first glance, it looked like any other emergency medical service vehicle driving down the road. Decals reading "rural area emergency response," "call 911" and "fire-ems" decorated the vehicle that was strapped with emergency lights on the roof. On the door, an emblem read "Texas volunteer fire rescue." But the vehicle was far from being used by first responders.

Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint -- which is about 70 miles north of the Rio Grande Valley -- signaled the vehicle to the secondary inspection area. But the driver sped out of the checkpoint and led officers on a pursuit.

He didn't get very far when he stopped and the three passengers in the SUV jumped out and began running. The agents quickly apprehended the driver -- a 30-year-old American citizen -- and the passengers.

"The passengers were determined to be Brazilian nationals who were illegally present in the United States," reads the statement from US Customs and Border Protection.

"This case is currently under investigation and will be referred for prosecution."

This isn't the first time smugglers have attempted to use fake vehicles to transport humans or drugs. In 2015, Border Patrol agents arrested a man using a cloned version of their own government issued Border Patrol Tahoe but inside officers found 12 undocumented immigrants crammed into the vehicle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain still possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

Image

Happy Heart for Lane

Image

First Day of School for South Knox schools

Image

Campus Life Training

Image

A look ahead to harvest season

Image

Amcor buys Bemis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton