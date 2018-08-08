Clear

Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt not paying 'meaningful' child support in new court docs

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 3:05 AM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 3:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Angelina Jolie is claiming in court documents obtained by CNN that Brad Pitt is not pulling his weight when it comes to child support for their six children.

"[Pitt] has a statutory duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation," Jolie's attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, writes in the legal documents that were filed on Tuesday.

DeJean goes on to state that Jolie would like the court to have Pitt pay her the money she is owed.

"Given that the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order," the documents state.

A source close to Pitt told CNN, "It is sad that someone would deliberately misrepresent the situation, especially after Brad has continued to fulfill his commitments."

The couple separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage and filed for divorce shortly after.

Pitt and Jolie have three sons and three daughters, ages 17 and under. Jolie has sought sole custody of the children.

In June, Pitt and Jolie's custody battle hit a fever pitch and a judge required Jolie tell their children that the "court has determined that not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them," that they are "safe with their father," and that having a healthy relationship with both parents is "critical."

The order outlined a shared custody schedule for the summer in which the children would split their time between Los Angeles and London, with Jolie maintaining primary physical custody.

CNN has reached out to both Pitt and Jolie's representatives for comment.

