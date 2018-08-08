Clear

Romano Prodi Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Romano Prodi, former prime minister of Italy.

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 3:07 AM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 3:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Romano Prodi, former prime minister of Italy.

Personal:
Birth date: August 9, 1939

Birth place: Scandiano, Italy

Father: Mario Prodi

Mother: Enrica Prodi

Marriage: Flavia Franzoni Prodi (1969-present)

Children: Giorgio and Antonio

Education: Catholic University in Milan, Law, 1961; Studied at the London School of Economics

Other Facts:
Has been a visiting professor at Harvard, Brown and Stanford.

Member of the American

Timeline:
1963-1999 - Works at the University of Bologna.

1974-1978 - Chairman of the publishing house Società Editrice Il Mulino.

November 1978-March 1979 - Serves as Italy's minister of industry.

1981 - Founds Nomisma, an economic research institute.

November 1982-October 1989 - Serves as president of the Institute for Industrial Reconstruction.

1993-1994 - Returns to position as president of the Institute for Industrial Reconstruction.

1996-1998 - Prime minister of Italy.

1999-2004 - President of the European Commission.

2006 - Again, elected prime minister of Italy.

January 2008 - Prodi loses a confidence vote in the Italian Senate and resigns.

February 2009 - Is named to a five-year professor-at-large position at Brown University.

October 9, 2012 - Is named the United Nations special envoy for the Sahel, an area of northern Africa between the Sahara Desert and the Sudanian savanna, which includes parts of 13 countries.

April 2013 - Runs for the Italian presidency and loses.

January 31, 2014 - Prodi completes his UN assignment as special envoy for the Sahel.

