Clear

Saudi Prince Alwaleed acquires 2.3% stake in Snapchat

Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal has acquired a 2.3% stake in Snapchat.The billionaire Saudi prince announce...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 3:08 AM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 3:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal has acquired a 2.3% stake in Snapchat.

The billionaire Saudi prince announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he invested $250 million in the company on May 25. He paid about $11 per share.

His investment comes three years after he met with Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in Riyadh to "explore future investment and business opportunities," according to a statement he released Tuesday. The meeting, in March 2015, fueled speculation that the prince would invest in the company.

Related: Snap users drop for first time, but revenue climbs

"Snapchat is one of the most innovative social media platforms in the world and we believe it has only just begun to scratch the surface of its true potential and we are blessed to be part of it," Alwaleed said.

Alwaleed holds stakes in other tech and social media companies, including Twitter, JD.com and Lyft. He also chairs the Kingdom Holding Company.

Last week, he announced an investment of 1 billion Saudi riyal ($267 million) in French streaming music service Deezer. It was his first major deal after being held in detention for almost three months as part of a government crackdown on alleged corruption. He made the investment through Kingdom Holding Company and Rotana, his entertainment business.

The prince's announcement came as Snap reported second quarter results that beat analyst expectations. The company's revenue climbed 44% year over year, but daily active users declined for the first time amid a backlash to its redesigned app.

CNNMoney's Alanna Petroff contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain still possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

Image

Happy Heart for Lane

Image

First Day of School for South Knox schools

Image

Campus Life Training

Image

A look ahead to harvest season

Image

Amcor buys Bemis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton