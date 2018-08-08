Clear

Chicago deploying hundreds of additional officers to bloodied neighborhoods

Stung by the level of violence last weekend, Chicago officials pledged Tuesday to deploy more officers in ne...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 3:08 AM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 3:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Stung by the level of violence last weekend, Chicago officials pledged Tuesday to deploy more officers in neighborhoods that have seen a surge in shootings.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters an additional 430 officers are being put on street duty, with 200 more to be on patrol over the weekend.

Chicago

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Firearms

Illinois

Midwestern United States

North America

Political Figures - US

Rahm Emanuel

Shootings

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Society

Violence in society

Some officers will have their hours extended or vacations canceled. Others are being reassigned from other duties, officials said.

Over the weekend, 66 people were shot, 12 of them fatally, between Friday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

While officials say killings and shootings have declined over at least 15 months, President Donald Trump has criticized the city's crime rate, sometimes taking to Twitter to blast what he calls the failure to fight gun violence there. Trump has sent federal authorities to the city to help fight crime.

When asked by a reporter whether the National Guard would be helpful, Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel pushed back, saying the Guard is not trained to handle domestic violence and other calls.

Officials have said gun offenders needed to be held accountable, and they pressed for more community cooperation to stem the crimes.

In all, over the weekend, there were 33 shooting incidents. Fourteen juveniles were shot, and an 11- and 13-year-old were killed. In at least one incident, shooters opened fire into a crowded street party, police said. Of the wounded who reported their age, the oldest was 62 and the youngest 11, police records show.

Johnson said 46 people were arrested this weekend on gun charges, and 60 guns were seized as a result of ongoing investigations.

"Somebody knows who did it. They do. They know that," the police superintendent said. "They hold me accountable. They hold the mayor accountable. They hold the city council accountable. Where's the accountability?"

"I never hear people saying, 'These individuals out here in the streets need to stop pulling the trigger.' I never hear that. They get a pass from everybody."

He urged people who know something to come forward.

"These shootings are not random, they're fueled by gang conflicts. We know who they are and we continue to send a message that it's OK to commit these crimes by not doing anything as a community. We are all supposed to be on the same side. CPD can be better, but this city can be better," Johnson said.

Emanuel also called on community members.

"We as a city, in every corner, have an accountability and a responsibility. If you know who did this, be a neighbor, speak up," Emanuel said Monday.

Experts say crime tends to pick up during the hot summer months, but Emanuel dismissed that.

"You can talk about the weather, but the weather didn't pull the trigger," he said. "You can talk about jobs, and they count, but in parts of the city where there aren't jobs, people did not pull the trigger.

Chicago has struggled with high shooting and murder rates in recent years. Officials said shootings are down 30% from 2017, and murders are down 25%.

June marked 15 straight months of fewer killings and shootings, police said. However, on June 25, at least 21 were shot and two died.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain still possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

Image

Happy Heart for Lane

Image

First Day of School for South Knox schools

Image

Campus Life Training

Image

A look ahead to harvest season

Image

Amcor buys Bemis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton