Rep. Gerry Connolly: Trump 'should be treated like any other witness'

President Donald Trump "should be treated like any other witness" and should not be allowed to set the terms...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 3:09 AM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 3:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump "should be treated like any other witness" and should not be allowed to set the terms of his interview with special counsel Robert Mueller's team, Rep. Gerry Connolly said Tuesday.

The Virginia Democrat's comments come amid ongoing discussions between Trump's lawyers and Mueller's team about a potential interview with the President.

"I don't think that there should be limits on the special prosecutor," Connolly said in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

"Donald Trump should be treated like any other witness, and should not be dictating the terms."

Mueller has offered to reduce the number of obstruction-related questions investigators would ask Trump in person, sources familiar with the negotiations between Trump's lawyers and Mueller's team told CNN last week.

Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani has expressed concerns about obstruction questions but said Trump's legal team may be receptive to "one or two questions that (Mueller's investigators) really need" about obstruction.

Connolly said removing the subject of obstruction from an interview entirely would be inappropriate.

"There can be conversations about scope, but to actually take an entire conversation off the table -- in this case obstruction -- I think would be a disservice to justice," he told Blitzer.

Connolly said it is possible that Mueller could complete his investigation without interviewing Trump.

"It's very clear that they've been very thorough, and that they're in possession of a great deal of information and evidence," he said. "If the President decides not to cooperate he decides not to cooperate, and Mueller can address that in terms of whether the President is a target or not, and whether the President can be an unindicted co-conspirator as Richard Nixon was cited by Leon Jaworski."

