Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, is under federal investigation for tax fraud, according to the Wall Street Journal.

-- We're over halfway through primary season, and tonight is a big night for the midterms. Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington go to the polls, while a special election in Ohio might prove prophetic for November.

-- Paul Manafort's former deputy Rick Gates returned to testify today, saying that Manafort asked him to shift money through offshore accounts over email.

-- Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is thinking about taking the company private.

-- Catastrophe continues in California, as a number of wildfires blaze -- one of which is the largest in the state's history.

-- Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran this morning and warned other countries not to do business with them.

-- Good news out of Puerto Rico -- after almost a year with no power, the island has restored electricity to almost every one of its residents.

-- White House adviser Stephen Miller is working behind the scenes to push a tougher immigration policy that would penalize legal immigrants and make obtaining citizenship more difficult, sources say.

-- We have a winner! With the highest bid, HGTV is the new owner of the iconic house used for filming the beloved 70's show, "The Brady Bunch."

-- Demi Lovato has left the hospital where she was being treated following an apparent drug overdose. The singer is now in rehab.