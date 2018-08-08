Clear

What's next for MoviePass?

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe will join CNN's Chief Busin...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 2:38 AM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 2:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe will join CNN's Chief Business Correspondent Christine Romans on "Markets Now" on Wednesday for a live interview. He'll have a lot to talk about.

The struggling company has been rapidly changing its business model in an effort to keep investors from selling off stock. So far, it hasn't had much luck.

On Monday, the company announced that it will limit customers to three movies per month — down from one per day. It also walked back its decision to raise prices from $9.99 to $14.99 per month, among other moves to burn less cash.

The efforts helped boost shares of parent company Helios and Matheson slightly, but the stock has plunged this year, from $39 last October to just 8 cents last month. The company approved a reverse split — a cosmetic change that boosted the stock 250-fold, back up to $21. Since then it's fallen all the way back to 7 cents.

Related: Watch 'Markets Now' here every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET

Romans will also be joined by Jeremy Schwartz, WisdomTree's director of research. Schwartz will discuss the best strategies for investors today and explain why small-cap stocks may be the way to go.

CNNMoney's "Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNNMoney editor-at-large Richard Quest and others, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNNMoney.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

— CNN's Jill Disis contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain still possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

Image

Happy Heart for Lane

Image

First Day of School for South Knox schools

Image

Campus Life Training

Image

A look ahead to harvest season

Image

Amcor buys Bemis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton