Clear

North Korea's foreign minister visits Iran as US reimposes sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed his North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong Ho, to Tehran o...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 2:39 AM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 2:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed his North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong Ho, to Tehran on Tuesday, hours after the United States reintroduced sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported the two officials met and "expressed satisfaction with existing bilateral relations and called for further expansion of ties."

Asia

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

East Asia

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Iran

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

North America

North Korea

Political Figures - US

State departments and diplomatic services

The Americas

United States

US federal government

White House

Embargoes and sanctions

Without any specific details, the agency added that "they also discussed the latest regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest."

It was the first visit by a senior North Korean official to Iran during the second term of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and was made upon a request by the North Korean foreign minister, IRNA said.

Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump posted his latest Twitter message, cautioning countries against doing business with Iran.

"I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!" Trump added.

Trump ended US participation in the Iranian nuclear deal -- orchestrated by the Obama administration -- in May.

He has long been a fierce critic of the agreement -- even before he was a presidential candidate -- and has called it "insane." Trump maintains that, even with the current restrictions in place, Iran continues to pose a threat to the United States.

The visit from North Korea coincided with the first round of reimposed sanctions Tuesday that target, among other things, the purchase or acquisition of US dollars by the Iranian government, the country's auto industry and trade in gold or precious metals.

German car manufacturer Daimler confirmed it had abandoned plans to expand in Iran as the measures kicked back in.

A second phase of US measures are due to go into effect in November and will affect Iran's crucial oil industry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain still possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

Image

Happy Heart for Lane

Image

First Day of School for South Knox schools

Image

Campus Life Training

Image

A look ahead to harvest season

Image

Amcor buys Bemis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton