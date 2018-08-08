Clear

China is building a big advantage in the race for 5G

China is beating the United States at building the ...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 2:39 AM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 2:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China is beating the United States at building the architecture of 5G.

As both countries prepare for the next generation of super-fast wireless networks, China has built about 350,000 cell sites since 2015, while the United States has built fewer than 30,000, according to a study released Tuesday by Deloitte.

China's economic commitment to 5G makes it a formidable competitor, the report said.

The country's five-year economic plan, which runs through 2020, calls for spending $400 billion on 5G investment, it pointed out.

"Consequently, China and other countries may be creating a 5G tsunami, making it near impossible to catch up," the report said.

Wireless carriers around the world are sprinting to adopt 5G networks, which will ultimately be used to power self-driving cars, virtual reality and smart cities.

The country that gets 5G networks up and running first will have a huge lead in hiring and investment, as well as a cache of valuable data from connecting all kinds of devices.

'First-adopter' countries get a head start

"We're talking about billions of devices on the same network, not just millions," said Dan Littmann, a principal at Deloitte and an author of the study.

The report noted that "first-adopter countries embracing 5G could sustain more than a decade of competitive advantage."

A crucial element of 5G deployment is the installation of new wireless sites, many of which must be placed on lamp posts and utility poles in densely populated areas.

China has dominated on that front, according to the report.

During 2017, China Tower, the state-owned cell phone tower operator, added roughly 460 cell sites per day. Now, while the United States has less than five cell sites per 10,000 people, China has more than 14.

"This disparity between the speed at which China and the United States can add network infrastructure and capacity bodes well for China's prospects in the race to 5G," the study said.

Two other important factors in the 5G race are research and development spending and how quickly the government allocates additional radio frequencies to wireless companies. These radio frequencies are necessary because 5G needs greater bandwidth.

Related: Why American credit card companies still can't break into China

US government is keen to China's 5G threat

On research, the United States is thought to be out front. Industry giants like Intel and Qualcomm are working to develop top-notch 5G technologies. And it helps that the country won the race for 4G earlier this decade.

But in April, a report from CTIA, a trade association for the US wireless industry, said the United States needs a clearer schedule for the allocation of radio frequencies, similar to what has been announced in China and South Korea.

That report found that China was the country most prepared to deploy 5G networks. South Korea was second, and the United States was third. Japan was fourth.

The US government has indicated it's aware of the threat from China.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump blocked Broadcom's $117 billion bid for Qualcomm after US officials raised concerns that it would give China an edge on 5G technology.

US wireless providers like Verizon and AT&T, CNN's parent company, have said they'll launch 5G technology in select markets by the end of 2018.

Beijing plans to deploy 5G on a large commercial scale by 2020. China's top carriers have all pledged to meet this timeline.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain still possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

Image

Happy Heart for Lane

Image

First Day of School for South Knox schools

Image

Campus Life Training

Image

A look ahead to harvest season

Image

Amcor buys Bemis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton