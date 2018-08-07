Clear

US transferring some ISIS detainees from Syria to their home countries

The US military has been transferring dozens of captured ISIS foreign fighters from Syria to their countries...

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 3:16 PM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 3:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US military has been transferring dozens of captured ISIS foreign fighters from Syria to their countries of origin, according to multiple US defense officials -- however, hundreds of foreign fighters remain in detention in Syria.

US military aircraft are helping to return the captured fighters to their countries, according to two US defense officials.

Continents and regions

ISIS

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

North America

Political prisoners

Syria

Syria conflict

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Armed forces

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

International relations and national security

Misc organizations

National security

Syrian Democratic Forces

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

The US-led military coalition that's fighting ISIS has repeatedly declined to comment on the repatriation of foreign fighters.

"There's nothing more that I could tell you about any efforts to repatriate them. That's an issue for national governments," the deputy commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, UK Maj. Gen. Felix Gedney, told reporters last week.

"What I can tell you, though, is that the Syrian Democratic Forces have done a remarkable job in capturing and continuing to detain these individuals that remain a threat globally, and specifically to our countries," Gedney said.

Macedonian fighters

While many of the countries that have received detainees have chosen to keep quiet about the repatriations, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday that the Republic of Macedonia had taken custody of a group of foreign fighters.

"Today's transfer of Foreign Terrorist Fighters to their country of origin, Macedonia, marks a significant milestone in the much-needed cooperative effort to combat the global threat of terrorism," Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon told CNN.

"The Department of Defense commends Macedonia for repatriating its citizens who have been detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces following their capture while fighting for ISIS," he added.

The repatriation of captured foreign fighters to their countries had been an ongoing concern among Pentagon officials as ISIS has lost territory in Syria and Iraq.

"We're gathering up hundreds now of detainees," Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis told reporters in February, following meetings in Europe with his counterparts on the detainee issue. "The important thing is that the countries of origin keep responsibility for them."

"It's an international problem -- it needs to be addressed and we're all engaged on doing that," Mattis added.

The US recently repatriated two American citizens from Syria, where they had been held by the Syrian Democratic Forces. Those two individuals are now being prosecuted by the Department of Justice.

Another individual, a dual US-Saudi national who was captured on the battlefield in Syria and is accused of having been a member of ISIS, remains in detention in Iraq. His fate has been the subject of a months-long legal battle between the US government and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Many countries have expressed unwillingness to take back foreign fighters amid fears that there might not be enough evidence to try them for their association with terrorism.

There are also concerns that former ISIS operatives could bring some of the tactics they learned on the battlefield back to their countries of origin.

"The government of France said that they don't want these people back," French Brig. Gen. Frederic Parisot, the director of civil-military operations for the coalition, told reporters last month.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces currently hold hundreds foreign terrorist fighters.

An increase in detainees

Pentagon spokesman Navy Cmdr. Sean Robertson told CNN that "as of July 2018, there are nearly 600 foreign terrorist fighters from more than 40 countries in SDF custody."

Robertson added that the US military was also aware of more than 400 Syrian nationals who were being detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The apparent increase in detainees -- the Pentagon had previously put the number at more than 400 -- reflects recent gains the Syrian Democratic Forces have made against ISIS in its last holdouts in the Middle Euphrates River Valley.

A US military official with the coalition fighting ISIS told CNN that of the foreign terrorist fighters in detention, about 40 are from Russia, about a dozen are from Germany and a similar number are from France.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

School changes in Parke County

Image

Western Indiana Recovery Services

Image

A cold front is moving through the area.

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton