Clear

Tokyo 2020 Olympics to introduce facial recognition technology

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic committee said on Tuesday that it will use facial recognition to improve safety and s...

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 3:16 PM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 3:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic committee said on Tuesday that it will use facial recognition to improve safety and speed up security lines for participants -- a priority in the face of a record heatwave.

Around 300,000 accredited individuals, including athletes, officials, staff and press, are expected to attend the games between July and August 2020. All will have their facial images stored in a database and matched upon entry.

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Asia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Computer science and information technology

Continents and regions

East Asia

Heat waves

Image processing and computer vision

Japan

Olympics

Pattern recognition

Severe weather

Software and applications

Sports events

Summer Olympics

Technology

Tokyo

Weather

The software, provided by NEC Corporation, will enable "swift entry to venues, which will be necessary in the intense heat of summer," said Tokyo 2020 security chief Tsuyoshi Iwashita.

"This latest technology will enable strict identification of accredited people compared with relying solely on the eyes of security staff," he noted, adding that the measures would detect spoofing, forgery, and the use of lost or stolen credentials.

Keeping lines short during the summer games is a great concern to organizers currently facing dangerous levels of heat in Japan. Since April 30, a reported 70,000 people have been hospitalized and 138 killed in heat-related illnesses across the country.

The announcement follows a report on Monday from Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun that the government was considering moving clocks two hours forward next summer to combat heat as a test ahead of the games.

READ: How heatstroke can kill

Killer heatwave

Temperatures have been almost 11 degrees hotter than the average at this time of year — the mercury rising to over 41 degrees (105.8F), he highest ever on record in Japan -- in the city of Kumagaya, a short drive from the capital.

The heat has led to canceling of large events such as the Hanagasa Junko parade, the second largest event of the Gion Matsuri festival.

The heatwave prompted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to outline the "detailed heat countermeasures" it's planning in order to protect athletes, fans and workers in Tokyo.

"You will see the first step has already been reflected in the competition schedule, with specific events held at certain times to ensure the well-being of athletes," said an IOC spokeperson in a statement sent to CNN.

Steps are being taken to reduce the risks, with trees planted around the course to offer shade and "mist-spraying technologies" implemented to cool spectators.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features

"In recent days Tokyo and Japan has been like living in a sauna every day," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

School changes in Parke County

Image

Western Indiana Recovery Services

Image

A cold front is moving through the area.

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton