An American Airlines cleaning crew found "what appears to be a fetus" in the lavatory of a plane early Tuesday morning, spokesman Justin Franco told CNN by phone.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York confirmed it is "investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane," said Aja Worthy-Davis, executive director for public affairs.
American Airlines
AMR Corporation
Companies
Aircraft
Aviation and aerospace industry
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
"We will release determination when investigation is complete."
The plane arrived to LaGuardia Airport from Charlotte, North Carolina, late Monday evening, and the discovery was made during the aircraft's scheduled cleaning at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The cleaning crew immediately contacted their manager, who in turn contacted law enforcement, Franco said.
"As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation," a statement from American Airlines said.
The Port Authority Police, which has jurisdiction over New York's LaGuardia Airport, deferred calls on the incident to the Queens District Attorney's office.
The Queens District Attorney's office is looking into the matter, a spokeswoman confirmed to CNN, adding that they may have additional information to share Tuesday afternoon.
Related Content
- American Airlines discovers apparent fetus in plane bathroom
- American Airlines sued after medical emergency
- Word ban at CDC includes 'vulnerable,' 'fetus,' 'transgender'
- Japan Airlines puts millions into U.S. startup's supersonic plane
- Rat on plane cancels Alaska Airlines flight bound for Portland
- Truck crashes into Southwest Airlines plane at BWI
- The Toronto van suspect apparently lauded an American mass killer
- American Politician Plane Fatalities Fast Facts
- American Airlines doesn't have enough pilots scheduled for holiday travel
- American Airlines: We now have enough pilots for December