Clear

American Airlines discovers apparent fetus in plane bathroom

An American Airlines cleaning crew found "what appears to be a fetus" in the lavatory of a plane early Tuesd...

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 3:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An American Airlines cleaning crew found "what appears to be a fetus" in the lavatory of a plane early Tuesday morning, spokesman Justin Franco told CNN by phone.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York confirmed it is "investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane," said Aja Worthy-Davis, executive director for public affairs.

American Airlines

AMR Corporation

Companies

Aircraft

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

"We will release determination when investigation is complete."

The plane arrived to LaGuardia Airport from Charlotte, North Carolina, late Monday evening, and the discovery was made during the aircraft's scheduled cleaning at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The cleaning crew immediately contacted their manager, who in turn contacted law enforcement, Franco said.

"As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation," a statement from American Airlines said.

The Port Authority Police, which has jurisdiction over New York's LaGuardia Airport, deferred calls on the incident to the Queens District Attorney's office.

The Queens District Attorney's office is looking into the matter, a spokeswoman confirmed to CNN, adding that they may have additional information to share Tuesday afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

School changes in Parke County

Image

Western Indiana Recovery Services

Image

A cold front is moving through the area.

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton