Clear

What authorities found inside the New Mexico compound

Stacks of tires, piles of trash and plastic sheets surrounded the squalid New Mexico compound, shrouding wha...

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 3:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Stacks of tires, piles of trash and plastic sheets surrounded the squalid New Mexico compound, shrouding what was happening inside -- five adults, including a fugitive wanted in the disappearance of his young son, living with 11 emaciated children.

The compound -- including a partially buried camper trailer -- was littered with hazards and lacked electricity, sewage disposal and plumbing. The place was teeming with trash and odor, and the children were wearing rags, had no shoes and likely hadn't eaten in days.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Alabama

Arrest warrants

Arrests

Child abuse

Children

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Firearms

Georgia

Investigations

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Misc people

Missing persons

New Mexico

North America

Policing and police forces

Population and demographics

Search and seizure

Sirajuddin Haqqani

Society

Southeastern United States

Southwestern United States

The Americas

Traffic accidents

United States

Weapons and arms

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Manufacturing and engineering

Rubber

Tires

These are a sheriff's descriptions of a property that officers raided last week in rural Amalia, New Mexico, according to court documents, in what started as an investigation into a man's alleged abduction of his son, then 3, in Georgia last year.

That man was one of the five adults arrested at the compound Friday, and the 11 children were put into protective custody -- but the Georgia boy still is missing.

The shelter was covered by plastic, the sheriff's office said. And it was "surrounded in part with an earthen berm and old tires stacked up around it," Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe wrote in an affidavit filed Monday.

The property also has "open trenches and pits, with numerous trip hazards and wood with nails sticking up and broken glass and bottles litter around the grounds," Hogrefe wrote.

The cluttered compound had loaded firearms easily within the children's reach, and the group had been there for at least two months, the sheriff said.

Hogrefe described the children looking like "third-world country refugees" with no food, fresh water or shoes and "basically dirty rags" for clothing.

Property had a shooting range and 'escape tunnel'

Deputies said the ramshackle dwelling appeared to be "built underground," including a small camper trailer that was partially buried, Hogrefe wrote in a separate affidavit for a search warrant last week.

Also on the 10-acre parcel, investigators spotted what "appears to be a shooting range along the west side of the property," according to the affidavit. Nearby residents also told deputies they had regularly heard gunfire from the property.

When one of the suspects, Siraj Wahhaj, was arrested Friday, he was armed with an AR-15 rifle, four loaded pistols and five loaded 30-round magazines, the sheriff's office said.

KOB, a news station in New Mexico, reported that bullet casings and shattered glass were found where an improvised shooting range had been set up.

The station visited the compound with a couple who own the property. Owner Justin Badger told KOB that there was also a 150-foot "escape tunnel" that crossed property lines. Firearms, a tactical vest, video cameras and a laptop were at the site as well, the couple told the station.

The compound was built on someone else's property

Investigators believe one of the suspects owned an adjacent property but built the compound on Badger's property "by mistake," according to the affidavit for the search warrant.

The compound had popped up early in the year, Badger told investigators.

He tried to negotiate with the compound's occupants to exchange lots, but that never happened, he told police. Badger had also filed an eviction notice to try to get his property back, only to have it dismissed in magistrate court, according to the search warrant affidavit.

Authorities were tipped off to the scene that set off the raid at the compound. They learned that Wahhaj, who was wanted after he was last seen with his son, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, on November 30, might be living on the New Mexico property, according to the affidavit for the search warrant.

Abdul, whose fourth birthday was Monday, was reported missing by his mother from Clayton County, Georgia, in December. The boy hasn't been found.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

School changes in Parke County

Image

Western Indiana Recovery Services

Image

A cold front is moving through the area.

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton