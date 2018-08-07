Clear

HGTV is the winning bidder on 'The Brady Bunch' house

Talk about the ultimate "Fixer Upper."It was revealed Tuesday morning that HGTV is the new owner of 1...

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 3:16 PM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 3:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Talk about the ultimate "Fixer Upper."

It was revealed Tuesday morning that HGTV is the new owner of 11222 Dilling St. in North Hollywood, California, also known as the iconic house used for the exterior shots of the beloved 1970s series "The Brady Bunch."

David Zaslav, chief executive officer of HGTV's parent company Discovery, made the announcement during the company's second-quarter earnings call, a spokeswoman told CNN.

"One example of our new project for HGTV will speak to those 'Brady Bunch' fans on the call. ... You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California," Zaslav said. "I'm excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and we'll restore the home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can. More detail to come over the next few months, but we'll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history."

The house was listed at a starting price of almost $1.9 million.

"This iconic residence is reportedly the 2nd most photographed home in the United States after the White House," the description read on selling agent Ernie Carswell's site. "Featuring perfectly preserved 1970's décor, it boasts one of the largest lots in the neighborhood -- over 12,500 sq. ft. Enormous, lush backyard gardens & lawn, completely private & serene. Located on a quiet residential block, property also borders the Los Angeles River, which is a unique street-to-river orientation."

Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass had taken to social media this week to express his disappointment at losing out on the house.

Lance Bass 'heartbroken' he didn't get 'Brady Bunch' house

According to Bass, he was initially told his offer had been the winning one but later learned it had been rejected for a more lucrative offer from a then-unidentified corporate buyer.

"The next day, due to "unforeseen circumstances" the same agent informed us that there's another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost," Bass wrote on an Instagram posting. "We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources."

But based on Bass' tweet Tuesday after the news broke, it sounds like all is forgiven.

"HGTV??! Aw man. I'd be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel," he tweeted. "Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again."

The sale price has not been announced yet.

