Clear

China claims to have successfully tested its first hypersonic aircraft

China claims to have successfully tested its first hypersonic aircraft, a big step forward in aerospace tech...

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 1:05 PM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 1:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China claims to have successfully tested its first hypersonic aircraft, a big step forward in aerospace technology that could intensify pressure on the US military.

The China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA), based in Beijing and part of the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, conducted the first test of the "Starry Sky-2" aircraft last Friday.

Asia

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

North America

Space and astronomy

Space industry

Space tourism

Spacecraft and satellites

The Americas

Travel and tourism

United States

Military

Technology

Weapons and arms

Hypersonic vehicles are not simply high-speed -- they travel at least at five times the speed of sound. That's fast enough to travel across the US in around 30 minutes.

According to a CAAA statement released Monday, the Starry Sky-2 reached a top speed of Mach 6 -- six times the speed of sound, or 4,563 miles (7,344 kilometers) per hour.

The test was a "complete success," claimed CAAA, which posted photos of the test launch on social media platform WeChat. "The Starry Sky-2 flight test project was strongly innovative and technically difficult, confronting a number of cutting-edge international technical challenges."

The CAAA did not indicate what the new aircraft or technology would be used for, other than to say they hoped to continue contributing to China's aerospace industry.

Militaries around the world have been racing for years to develop hypersonic weapons. In 2015, the US Air Force announced their goal to develop a hypersonic weapon by 2023. Just this year, Russia claimed to have successfully tested its first hypersonic missiles, and released videos of the weapons in July.

Hypersonic missiles fly into space after launch, but then come down and fly at high speeds on a flight path similar to an airplane. Their lower trajectory make them more difficult for defense satellites and radars to detect.

Hypersonic technology can also be used for more benign purposes. Boeing, the world's largest aircraft manufacturer, is conceptualizing a hypersonic passenger plane that could take travelers from New York to London in 120 minutes.

The Starry Sky-2 was launched into space by a multistage rocket, before separating and beginning its independent flight.

According to CAAA it performed several turns and other movements during its flight, and landed successfully afterward.

"The flight tester is controllable, and the scientific data is valid. The complete recovery of the rocket marks the successful completion of the Star-2 flight test, marking the feat of 'the first Chinese waverider'," the statement said.

"Waverider" is a type of hypersonic aircraft that uses its own shock waves as a lifting surface, thereby improving its lift-to-drag ratio.

Apart from reaching superfast speeds, CAAA claimed the aircraft also successfully tested an advanced heat-balance thermal protection system.

The test marks the first time China has officially confirmed its research of waveriders, China Daily reported.

American anxiety

The US has been experimenting with unmanned hypersonic aircraft for years, and successfully tested the Boeing X-51 Waverider between 2010 and 2013. It reached a top speed above Mach 5 before crashing into the ocean, as intended.

However, China's new claim may put additional pressure on the US, as Gen. John Hyten of US Strategic Command acknowledged earlier this year.

"China has tested hypersonic capabilities. Russia has tested. We have as well. Hypersonic capabilities are a significant challenge," Hyten told CNN in March. "We are going to need a different set of sensors in order to see the hypersonic threats. Our adversaries know that."

Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Work also warned in June that the US was in danger of being surpassed by China in terms of military technology, according to USNI (US Naval Institute) News.

Speaking at a forum, Work pointed to Beijing's rising defense spending, which has led to significant progress in electronic warfare, big data, and hypersonic guns.

"This race is one we have to win," he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

School changes in Parke County

Image

Western Indiana Recovery Services

Image

A cold front is moving through the area.

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton