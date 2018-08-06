Clear
Rosie O'Donnell: Trump is loathed in America

Actress Rosie O'Donnell talks to CNN's Chris Cuomo about why she has turned a feud with President Donald Trump into activism in leading a nightly protest at the White House since Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 12:48 AM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 12:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rosie O'Donnell, a longtime foe of President Donald Trump, said on Monday that "most of America" agreed with her that Trump should be out of office, and she predicted success for her side in November.

"I think that on Election Day, we are going to show up in a huge way, in a way that we haven't ever seen before in the United States, and people have just really had enough," O'Donnell said on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time."

She added, "I believe that Trump is loathed in America, that people are embarrassed and ashamed of who he is."

Earlier on Monday, O'Donnell had gone to a protest in front of the White House to voice her opposition.

"All we have to do is encourage people to show up, to protest, to use their voice, to save democracy," O'Donnell told Chris Cuomo. "We've got just a couple months till November, and till then we have to fight with everything we got."

In the interview, O'Donnell also claimed the 2016 election had been "rigged" by Russia at Trump's request, although there is no public evidence to substantiate that, and the US intelligence community did not conclude that the Russian efforts in 2016 included changing any vote counts.

O'Donnell's and Trump's disdain for each other predates his presidential run, and it has continued since he took office. O'Donnell protested Trump outside the White House just weeks into his tenure, and after he fired FBI Director James Comey last year Trump quoted a tweet from O'Donnell calling for Comey's firing in December 2016, adding, "We finally agree on something Rosie."

