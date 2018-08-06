Clear
'Homeland' will end with Season 8

Get ready to say goodbye to Carrie Mathison.Showtime has confirmed the show's upcoming eighth season ...

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 12:41 AM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 12:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Get ready to say goodbye to Carrie Mathison.

Showtime has confirmed the show's upcoming eighth season will be its last.

This news is not a surprise.

Star Claire Danes told Howard Stern in April that she was ready to let go of her character, a counterterrorism expert with bipolar disorder.

"She's a lot, this Carrie freakin' Mathison," Danes said. "I'll be ready for a reprieve from that."

In 2016, "Homeland" was renewed for three seasons through its eighth season.

Showtime President David Nevins said on Monday the plan was not, at the time, for Season 8 to be its last. Discussions about ending the show became more serious after production on Season 7 concluded, he said.

Season 8, which will have 12 episodes, is slated to premiere in June 2019. Production is set to begin in early 2019.

