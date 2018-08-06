Boot: Trump's Iran policy not thought out

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham Mondau described his dinner this weekend with President Donald Trump, Fox News' Sean Hannity and conservative radio host Mark Levin as "interesting" but didn't dive into the specifics of the encounter.

"This was an interesting dinner. (First lady) Melania (Trump) was there, which means it's a good dinner," Graham told Christian Talk Radio host Josh Kimbrell on Monday. "There was Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, it was a really interesting dinner."

Graham, who also golfed with the President over the weekend, spoke on a wide range of topics Monday including the President's strategy with Iran and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"Here's I think President's Trump's views on Iran," Graham said. "That they're the cancer of the Mideast and he's going to take a different path than Obama."

Graham's remarks come after Trump threatened "severe consequences" for those who continue to trade with Iran, as administration officials said Monday that newly re-imposed US sanctions are meant to change the regime's behavior, not topple leaders in Tehran.

"The United States is fully committed to enforcing all of our sanctions, and we will work closely with nations conducting business with Iran to ensure complete compliance. Individuals or entities that fail to wind down activities with Iran risk severe consequences," Trump said in a statement about penalties that will go back into effect at 12:01 am Tuesday.

Graham said he was there when Trump signed the sanctions.

"I said, 'Mr. President, you see Iran for the evil they are,'" he said during Monday interview.

On Kavanaugh, Graham said he was the best choice for the position on the Supreme Court and he hopes he's confirmed.

"I've known Judge Kavanaugh for well over 15 years during the Bush years." he said. "The bottom line, he is a highly qualified, principled man who would be a conservative's choice."