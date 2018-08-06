Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

A 9-year-old North Carolina boy was robbed at gunpoint at his lemonade stand

When you open a lemonade stand you expect to slice a lot of lemons, sit outside in the heat and make a few d...

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 12:45 AM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 12:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When you open a lemonade stand you expect to slice a lot of lemons, sit outside in the heat and make a few dollars. You don't expect to get robbed at gunpoint.

But that's what happened to a 9-year-old boy in Monroe, North Carolina, on Saturday, officials said. The robber pointed a weapon at the boy's stomach and got away with a metal tin that held his earnings -- all $17.

Beverages

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Food and drink

Fruit and juice drinks

Kinds of foods and beverages

Robbery

Continents and regions

North America

North Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

The police recovered the empty tin nearby, along with a hat, a bicycle and a weapon -- a BB gun -- believed to belong to the suspect, Union County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Underwood said at a press conference.

"Just when you think you've heard it all, there's something else that will surprise you," he said. "I think people are capable of a lot of things, but not robbing a child at a lemonade stand."

Underwood called the crime "a new low."

The sheriff's office in the suburban Charlotte county has not identified a suspect. Authorities are looking through surveillance video, pursuing tips and interviewing neighbors, but they do not have a thorough description of the robber, Underwood said.

"(The boy) was able to give a lot of detailed information. Unfortunately, not enough at this point to, you know, conclusively identify the suspect."

Underwood said the boy seemed to be doing OK.

"But I'm sure just as anyone would be going through that type of situation, they're going to be traumatized," he said.

The young entrepreneur was not deterred, however. Neighbors told CNN affiliate WSOC that he was back selling lemonade the next day and had relocated his stand to a community swimming pool,

The neighborhood is the same one where two male suspects -- a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old -- were apprehended for firing at least 10 bullets into two homes on May 27.

"Keep a close eye on (your children)," Underwood said. "I think having an adult close by might deter something like that from happening. And then again, it might not. In today's world, people are very bold."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

Image

Brazil Main Street Cleanup

Image

Back to school for Parke Heritage students

Image

Easement in West Terre Haute

Image

Margaret Avenue construction project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton