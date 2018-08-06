Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

US-led coalition admits airstrikes killed 77 civilians in Raqqa, Syria

After previously slamming ...

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 12:46 AM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 12:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After previously slamming a June report by Amnesty International, the US-led military coalition fighting ISIS is now acknowledging findings by the human rights group that 77 civilians were in fact killed during airstrikes conducted in Raqqa, Syria, last summer.

An investigation prompted by Amnesty International's research revealed that the 77 civilians were killed in five separate incidents between June and October 2017, according to a coalition casualty report released on July 26.

Amnesty International

Bombings

Civilian casualties

Continents and regions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military operations

Non-profit and NGO organizations

Raqqa

Syria

Unrest, conflicts and war

War casualties

Syria conflict

"The investigation assessed that although all feasible precautions were taken and the decision to strike complied with the law of armed conflict, unintended civilian casualties regrettably occurred," the coalition report stated.

"Throughout our air and ground campaigns, we have used deliberate targeting and strike processes to minimize the impact of our operations on civilian populations and infrastructure. Our assessments of civilian casualties are transparent, and we hold ourselves accountable through regularly published strike press releases and civilian casualty reports," the report said.

According to Amnesty International, 24 children and 25 women were among those killed in the aerial bombardments -- specific cases documented by the human rights group's field investigations in Raqqa, including interviews with 112 civilians at the sites of 42 coalition airstrikes.

Initially, the Pentagon pushed back against the findings outlined in Amnesty International's "War of Annihilation" report, which accused the coalition of killing and injuring thousands of civilians in attacks that it said were at times "disproportionate or indiscriminate," during the offensive to flush ISIS militants from their de facto capital.

In June, a spokesman for the coalition slammed the report, saying that Amnesty never approached the Pentagon about its findings and was out of line for suggesting the coalition has violated international law.

"They are literally judging us guilty until proven innocent. That's a bold rhetorical move by an organization that fails to check the public record or consult the accused," Col. Thomas Veale told reporters at the Pentagon via a video briefing from Baghdad, Iraq.

"They never asked us for a comment, an interview or a courtesy check of the draft. They also failed to check the public record thoroughly," Veale said.

But the coalition casualty report released late last month indicates that many of Amnesty International's findings were ultimately deemed credible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

Image

Brazil Main Street Cleanup

Image

Back to school for Parke Heritage students

Image

Easement in West Terre Haute

Image

Margaret Avenue construction project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton