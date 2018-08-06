Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

NASCAR CEO Brian France takes leave of absence over DWI, drug allegations

NASCAR CEO Brian Z. France apologized and said he is taking a leave of absence after he was arrested on New ...

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 12:41 AM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 12:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

NASCAR CEO Brian Z. France apologized and said he is taking a leave of absence after he was arrested on New York's Long Island on allegations of aggravated driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

France, the leader of the auto-racing sports governing body, was driving a 2017 Lexus on Sag Harbor Village's Main Street at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and ran a stop sign, police said. During a traffic stop, it was determined he was operating the vehicle while intoxicated, police said.

Arrests

Auto racing

Brian France

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Driving while intoxicated

Europe

France

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Motor sports organizations

Motor vehicle crimes

Motorsports

NASCAR

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Sports organizations and teams

Western Europe

Controlled substances

Drug crimes

Drugs and society

Society

Police said he was in possession of oxycodone pills. He was arrested and held overnight, police said. France was arraigned at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on Monday morning and then released on his own recognizance.

"I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night," France said in a statement later Monday. "Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs."

NASCAR was created by William H.G. France, a stock car driver and gas station owner, in 1947 and has stayed in the France family's name. Brian France, the founder's grandson, was named NASCAR's chairman of the board and CEO in September 2003.

NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France, who is Brian France's uncle, has assumed the role of interim chairman and CEO, the organization said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

Image

Brazil Main Street Cleanup

Image

Back to school for Parke Heritage students

Image

Easement in West Terre Haute

Image

Margaret Avenue construction project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton