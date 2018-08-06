URGENT - President urged to stop tweeting on Trump Tower meeting

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has been urged to stop tweeting about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump's top advisers and several Russians, a source familiar with discussions tells CNN. The President was advised that his tweeting only gives oxygen to the topic, even if those around Trump do not believe there is any truly new development. On Sunday, Trump tweeted an apparent response to stories by CNN and The Washington Post that said he is worried about Donald Trump Jr.'s legal exposure following the infamous 2016 meeting. Calling the reported concerns a "complete fabrication," the President acknowledged that the meeting was accepted on the premise that Trump Jr. would get dirt on Hillary Clinton. "This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!" the President tweeted.