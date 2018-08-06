Clear
Pink cancels some Australian concert dates after hospitalization

Pink was not ready to get the party started in Australia over the weekend, after a virus landed the singer i...

Pink was not ready to get the party started in Australia over the weekend, after a virus landed the singer in a hospital.

Pink has been admitted to a hospital in Sydney twice since Sunday, suffering from dehydration and a gastric virus, according to Live Nation, her concert tour promoter.

After initially checking in Sunday evening and being discharged, she was readmitted Monday and canceled Monday night's performance, Live Nation said in a statement released hours before she was set to take the stage.

"Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery," the statement said.

Pink has been grappling with her health for several days.

On Friday, she announced the postponement of her first seven Sydney concert dates, saying, "I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for."

Later, she defended her decision after paparazzi pictures emerged of her on the beach with her family.

She explained that the down day between dates had been long scheduled and the photos didn't show the health struggles she and her children had been facing while in town.

"You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of anyone in my entire life," she said. "I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling."

Pink has already played shows in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne as part of the Australian leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Live Nation and a representative for the singer did not immediately respond to CNN's request for further update on her condition or performance plans.

