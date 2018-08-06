Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Bangladesh protests: How students brought Dhaka to a standstill

A tragic traffic accident over a week ago has triggered mass protests by students who have taken to the stre...

Posted: Aug. 6, 2018 8:43 PM
Updated: Aug. 6, 2018 8:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A tragic traffic accident over a week ago has triggered mass protests by students who have taken to the streets of Bangladesh's capital to demand that authorities improve road safety.

The demonstrations were sparked by the deaths of two students who were reportedly killed by a speeding bus in Dhaka on July 29.

Asia

Bangladesh

Continents and regions

Education

Embassies and consulates

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Political Figures - Intl

Protests and demonstrations

School protests

Sheikh Hasina

South Asia

State departments and diplomatic services

Student activism

Students and student life

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Dhaka

Road transportation safety

Roads and traffic

Safety issues and practices

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation infrastructure

Policing and police forces

Riots

Society

Violence in society

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Deaths and fatalities

Traffic accidents

What's behind the protests?

Put simply: Anger over the dangerous conditions on Dhaka's roads. Protests kicked off in the crowded capital after a privately-operated bus ran over a group of students, killing two and injuring several others, eyewitnesses told Bangladesh's state-run news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

While the circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear, the news agency reported that the bus driver has since been arrested.

Road collisions in Bangladesh are not uncommon; more than 3,000 people die in road accidents in the country each year, according to data compiled by the World Health Organization.

Despite government warnings to cease demonstrations, student protesters have paralyzed parts of the capital, with teenagers in school uniforms erecting checkpoints and allowing only emergency vehicles to pass.

And while they may be at odds with officials, the protesters have won widespread praise for easing Dhaka's congestion and making drivers, even officials, carry driving licenses.

"We are witnessing something unprecedented in the history of our transport and infrastructure: Our roads are starting to function in a proper and efficient manner ... And the credit for this goes to all the students out there protesting," said a Dhaka Tribune editorial.

How has violence unfolded?

The days-long demonstrations took a violent turn last week as authorities beat protesters with batons and shut down mobile internet connections as the unrest spread beyond the capital.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse student protests outside Dhaka University on Monday as crowds attempted to march through the neighborhood of Shahbagh, Maruf Hossain Sardar, a deputy police commissioner, said at the scene.

In another area of Dhaka known as Aftabnagar, students of a privately-run university clashed Monday with local police and youths who were thought to be supporters of the ruling party.

The "armed youths" were "wielding iron rods and logs and tried to drive away agitating students from the street," according to Belal Ahmed, the head of public relations for North South University.

Ahmed added that the clashes spilled out into the road and blocked traffic but the situation had since returned to "normal now and the students left the university."

On Saturday, more than 100 people were injured by police, according to local media reports, while a day later, a vehicle carrying US Ambassador Marcia Bernicat was attacked by "armed men." The diplomat was unhurt.

The United Nations expressed its concern over the crackdown.

"The concerns expressed by youth about road safety are legitimate and a solution is needed for a mega city like Dhaka," the UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh, Mia Seppo, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Bangladeshi police also arrested a prominent human rights activist and photographer in connection with the protests.

Shahidul Alam was detained at his house on Sunday night by about 30 to 35 plainclothes police officers, according to Amina Neyamat, a colleague at Drik Picture Library.

Alam's arrest came shortly after he gave an interview to broadcaster Al Jazeera about the protests, saying that they were driven by "larger" factors than road safety alone. He pointed to "the looting of the banks, the gagging of the media, the extrajudicial killings, disappearings, bribery and corruption," according to the broadcaster's website.

"Dr. Shahidul Alam has been taken to the detective branch office for interrogation on some issues related to recent unrest," said police spokesman Sohel Rana. He said no further details were available.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has since called for Alam's immediate release. "Authorities should also ensure that Alam and all journalists covering unrest in Dhaka are able to work without fear of attack or arrest," CPJ Asia Program Coordinator Steven Butler said.

How has the government responded?

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has suggested her political rivals were using the protests to whip up public anger against the government ahead of a general election due in December. The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has denied involvement.

Political feuding between the two leaders has overshadowed Bangladesh for decades.

Hasina -- who met with relatives of the two students who were killed earlier this week -- urged protesters on Sunday to go home, warning that a "third party" could sabotage the demonstrations.

"That's why I request all guardians and parents to keep their children at home. Whatever they have done is enough," she said.

Hasina's government has ruled Bangladesh since 2009, but in recent months it has been buffeted by mass protests demanding an end to discriminatory recruitment in the civil service.

On Monday, in an attempt to address concerns raised by students, Bangladesh's cabinet approved new road safety regulations, which include punishing some traffic accident fatalities by death.

Law Minister Anisul Huq told CNN the new law also includes five years' imprisonment and a monetary fine for reckless driving.

"It is very, very tragic. We are going to take stern action against the perpetrators of such offense [negligent driving]. It is in the best interest of the country the protesters go back to the schools where they belong," Huq said.

The Road Transport Act 2018 must now go before parliament for final approval, according to cabinet secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

Image

Brazil Main Street Cleanup

Image

Back to school for Parke Heritage students

Image

Easement in West Terre Haute

Image

Margaret Avenue construction project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton