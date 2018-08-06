Trump team expected to respond to Mueller in coming days regarding interview

President Donald Trump's legal team is preparing to respond to special counsel Robert Mueller regarding the possibility of an interview, Rudy Giuliani told CNN Monday.

Giuliani, one of Trump's lawyers, would not characterize the response. He's recently suggested that Trump and his lawyers would be making a final decision soon, but other sources have said the coming response would likely be another effort to counter the latest from Mueller and not a final offer.

Continents and regions Donald Trump Eastern Europe Europe Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Investigations Political Figures - US Politics Robert Mueller Russia Russia meddling investigation US federal government White House

CNN reported last week that Mueller has offered to reduce the number of obstruction-related questions Trump would be asked by investigators. The President's lawyers had previously offered the special counsel written answers to obstruction questions and limiting the interview to matters before his presidential inauguration, which are largely confined to collusion.

The special counsel indicated an interview with the President would include obstruction questions, but did cede that some answers on topics could be in writing. Trump's lawyers -- who are not in favor of any interview despite the President saying he wants to set the record straight with special counsel -- are seeking to limit the interview to collusion topics.

"We are moving as expeditiously as possible to make the determination to make our recommendation to the President," Jay Sekulow, one of Trump's attorneys, told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Sunday on "This Week." "The President has been clear that he wants to interview. I will tell you his legal team is concerned."