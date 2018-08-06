Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Nigerian man dies after rescuing 13 people in boat accident

Joseph Blankson had always been a strong swimmer so when the boat he was in had an accident and capsized, he...

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 12:47 AM
Updated: Aug. 7, 2018 12:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Joseph Blankson had always been a strong swimmer so when the boat he was in had an accident and capsized, he didn't think twice about jumping in the water to help rescue those who had fallen overboard.

Singlehandedly, Blankson managed to pull 13 people out of the river. The father of two eventually became exhausted as he went in and out of the river, rescuing one person after the other.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Africa

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Heroes and heroism

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Nigeria

Ship and boat accidents

Society

Transportation and warehousing

Western Africa

While trying to save the 14th person, Blankson tragically drowned.

A spokesman for the Rivers State police, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed to CNN that the accident was caused when the passenger boat, carrying 24 people, crashed into an object.

Omoni also confirmed that Blackson, 36, was the only casualty. As he was selflessly saving lives, others in the vicinity - including other boat drivers - stepped in to help rescue the remaining 10 people.

Blankson was known as a selfless and loving man to the people in his life but now, he will always be remembered as a real-life superhero.

His wife, Mercy, paid tribute to her husband: "He was a loving and caring man, a very good father to our kids. He put people first, before himself. He was selfless."

Mercy said Blankson, who lives in Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria, had gone to his village and had boarded the boat with his sisters, who were among the survivors of the accident.

"I was at home waiting for him to come back from work because he works on Saturdays. From work, he went to the village, and when I called him at 2 pm, his phone was switched off."

A week on from his tragic death, Mercy says his children are asking for their father: "My son has been asking me about his dad. If I'm talking to someone on the phone, he says 'mummy is that my daddy? mummy, can I see my dad?"

"Normally when he [Blankson] travels we do video calls. This past Saturday, a week after he left, my son was really down. He felt everything emotionally. And my daughter has been crying because she knows something is wrong."

The young widow is now left with a four-year-old son and seven-month-old daughter to raise alone. She says it won't be easy as she is currently unemployed and her husband was the sole breadwinner for the family.

Mercy says she is holding out hope for the government to assist and for people to give her job opportunities. Representatives from the Rivers state government have already visited her, she said.

Nigerians have taken to social media to hail Blankson's heroic efforts and make sure he is not forgotten.

One Facebook user wrote: "Blackson showed the world that there are heroes out there. He said it was better 13 people had their lives back than saving his and knowing he didn't try to help. That to me means more than life itself."

"I call on the state government to take this brave hero's legacy one more step by providing for the family he left behind."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

Image

Brazil Main Street Cleanup

Image

Back to school for Parke Heritage students

Image

Easement in West Terre Haute

Image

Margaret Avenue construction project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton