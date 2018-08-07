Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

MoviePass will limit customers to three movies per month

MoviePass, the struggling movie subscription service, will limit customers to three movies per month....

Posted: Aug. 6, 2018 4:38 PM
Updated: Aug. 6, 2018 4:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

MoviePass, the struggling movie subscription service, will limit customers to three movies per month.

The company is trying to burn less cash so it can stay in business.

Under the previous plan, customers could see one movie per day in theaters. The change to three movies per month takes effect August 15. MoviePass says 85% of its customers already see no more than three per month.

"It has become clear that a small number — only 15 percent — of the subscriber base has been stressing the system," Ted Farnsworth, the CEO of parent company Helios and Matheson, said in a news release.

If a subscriber wants to see more than three movies per month, the company will offer a discount of up to $5 on additional movie tickets.

Related: 'Talk of our demise is greatly exaggerated,' says MoviePass

The company also announced Monday that it will keep the monthly subscription price at $9.99. It is backing away from a plan, announced just last week, to raise the price to $14.99.

As part of its new model, MoviePass is doing away with a bunch of other changes, too.

The company will suspend surge pricing, which sometimes added as much as $8 to the cost of an individual ticket. And it will no longer enforce ticket verification, which required users to take a picture of their ticket stub and submit it to the company as a way to stop abuse of the service.

The new plan will also include "many major studio first-run films," according to the company. That reverses a change announced last week that would have cut access to blockbusters within the first two weeks of release.

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe described the changes in an interview earlier Monday with The Wall Street Journal.

"I should have accelerated the process of reducing the burn faster in hindsight," he told the newspaper. "Now I realize no matter how patient investors say they will be, they never are."

Related: Welp. MoviePass stock just fell back below $1

Helios and Matheson stock has plunged as investors have grown increasingly doubtful about the viability of MoviePass.

The stock plunged from $39 last October to just 8 cents last month. The company approved a reverse split — a cosmetic change that boosted the stock 250-fold, back up to $21. Since then it's fallen all the way back to 7 cents.

The stock gained 2 cents on Monday after the new plan was announced.

Two weeks ago, the company also borrowed $5 million in cash to pay its merchant and fulfillment processors after it had a service outage and couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets. It later said it paid back that loan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

Image

Brazil Main Street Cleanup

Image

Back to school for Parke Heritage students

Image

Easement in West Terre Haute

Image

Margaret Avenue construction project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton