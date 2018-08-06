Clear

Computer virus cripples top Apple supplier TSMC

A computer virus crippled one of Apple's major suppliers over the weekend.Taiwan-based chip manufactu...

Posted: Aug. 6, 2018 7:13 AM
Updated: Aug. 6, 2018 7:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A computer virus crippled one of Apple's major suppliers over the weekend.

Taiwan-based chip manufacturer TSMC warned that the infection, which was eventually contained, will delay shipments of its products and could wipe as much as $257 million off its revenue.

The virus hit the company's computer network late Friday and spread to machines used to make chips and processors, TSMC said in a statement Sunday.

The company blamed the infection of its computer systems on "misoperation during the software installation process" for new equipment.

The virus was stored in the equipment rather and didn't come from a hack or cyberattack, a spokeswoman for TSMC said.

No confidential information was compromised, the company added.

TSMC, short for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, is the main manufacturer of processors for Apple's iPhones and iPads. It's also the world's largest maker of made-to-order chips, which involves manufacturing products designed by companies like Qualcomm and Nvidia.

TSMC spent the weekend scrambling to get its operations back to normal. Most of the affected systems were up and running again by Sunday afternoon, and the company said it expects a full recovery on Monday.

It plans to give customers details in the coming days on when they can expect to receive the delayed shipments.

TSMC said the disruption is expected to knock 3% off its third-quarter revenue, which it had previously forecast would be in the range of $8.45 billion and $8.55 billion.

The manufacturer said it's confident it will make up for the delayed shipments in the following quarter.

It added that it has "taken actions to close this security gap and further strengthen security measures."

Shares in TSMC in Taipei were down 1% in late morning trading on Monday.

