Clear

In 14 hours on Sunday in Chicago, 44 people were shot, including 5 who died, police say

Chicago police records show 44 people were shot on Sunday, including five who were killed.In three ho...

Posted: Aug. 6, 2018 7:14 AM
Updated: Aug. 6, 2018 7:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chicago police records show 44 people were shot on Sunday, including five who were killed.

In three hours beginning at 1:30 a.m., records show, 30 were shot and two killed in 10 incidents.

Chicago

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Illinois

Midwestern United States

North America

Shootings

The Americas

United States

"The city of Chicago experienced a violent night," Bureau of Patrol Chief Fred Waller said Sunday afternoon. "Some of these instances were targeted and were related to gang conflicts in those areas."

In at least one incident, shooters opened fire into a crowded street party, Waller said.

Of the wounded who reported an age, the oldest was 62 and the youngest 11, police records show.

Before the particularly violent Sunday, there were six shootings, none fatal, on Friday, and 15 shootings, one fatal, on Saturday.

The Sunday shootings occurred between midnight and 2 p.m., records show.

Chicago has struggled with high shooting and murder rates in recent years. Waller said shootings are down 30% from 2017, and murders are down 25%.

June marked 15 straight months of fewer killings and shootings, police said. However, on June 25, at least 21 were shot and two died.

Experts say crime tends to pick up during the hot summer months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Overnight Forecast

Image

Man arrested, facing attempted murder charges in Greene County

Image

CASA needs your help with school supply drive

Image

Part of Illinois highway dedicated to fallen war hero

Image

Hair salon hosts free haircuts as part of acts of kindness for Garrett Sands

Image

One killed, two arrested after Cleveland Avenue incident

Image

Relay For Life channels Star Wars theme in Edgar County

Image

Taste of India fundraiser showcases culture and food

Image

Back to School Bang focuses on health and wellness for school year

Image

Golf outing event honors the memory of former ISU track and cross country coach

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton