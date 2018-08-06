Start your Monday smart: Iran sanctions, a Pacific hurricane, another Charlottesville rally

In the market for a new house and a new neighborhood? Look no further than your computer. NASA's got designs on 3D-printed homes -- on Mars!

MONDAY

• Global politics is the first order of the workweek as the first set of significant US sanctions on Iran kicks in. They follow President Trump's announced US withdrawal from the nuclear deal. Penalties for Iran's economy, which is already suffering, focus on automotive and metal manufacturing. European leaders have been trying to mitigate the fallout as Iran conducts a major military exercise in the Persian Gulf region, while US leaders think Iran may be demonstrating its ability to shut down a key oil transit chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz.

TUESDAY

• Another Tuesday, another batch of primaries tees up the November midterms. One to watch is the GOP contest in Missouri, where Attorney General Josh Hawley is widely considered the favorite vying to unseat Claire McCaskill, one of the Senate's most vulnerable Democrats. The seat could be key in the confirmation battle over the President's Supreme Court nominee, likely starting next month. Voters also go to the polls in Ohio, Kansas, Washington state and Michigan, where Rashida Tlaib hopes to best a crowded field of Democrats to become the first Muslim woman in Congress. Hawaii holds primaries Saturday.

WEDNESDAY

• We're used to keeping an eye on the Gulf and East coasts this time of year, but the latest hurricane to aim for the United States is in the Pacific, where Hawaii could get slammed by Hurricane Hector. Tropical cyclones are rare in Hawaii, which dodged two bullets in 2014, when a pair of storms took aim. State officials are on alert as they also keep watch over the Kilauea volcano, which could keep erupting for years.

• Also, the Senate in Argentina will consider a bill already approved by the lower legislative chamber to legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. It's the latest in a global push to open access to safe, legal abortions. The President of Argentina, a Catholic country that's Pope Francis' homeland, opposes abortion but has said he wouldn't veto the bill.

THURSDAY

• State fair season is in full swing, and one of the most iconic is kicking off. The Iowa State Fair is always a can't-miss for presidential candidates hoping to woo caucus-goers -- and also a great venue for people-watching. But why do most of us roll up to the state fair? The food (did someone say "deep-fried"?), of course! Check here for details about your state's fair.

• The NFL's Preseason Week 1 kicks off with 12 games, including the Steelers vs. the Eagles and the Cowboys vs. the 49ers.

• The 100th PGA Championship tees off at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods are players to watch.

FRIDAY

• Who will take on the monumental task of keeping tabs on the conditions in which migrant children are kept after they're detained at the US-Mexico border? Lawyers for the government and immigrants' rights groups are due to suggest a candidate to a federal judge. This comes as the US government says it still hasn't located some 500 parents it separated from their children, including some who were deported.

SATURDAY

• It's been a year since the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, exposed a dark vein of racism running through our nation's ever-evolving identity. The community and University of Virginia students are set to rally in the afternoon and evening to honor those killed and injured last August and to push for peace and justice.

• And, on a much lighter note, we're throwin' it waaaaaaaaaay back with this classic from Janet Jackson, who headlines the weekend's Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco.