Clear

Robert Redford Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of award-wining filmmaker, philanthropist and environmentalist Robert Redford....

Posted: Aug. 6, 2018 6:46 AM
Updated: Aug. 6, 2018 6:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of award-wining filmmaker, philanthropist and environmentalist Robert Redford.

Personal:
Birth date: August 18, 1937

Academy Awards

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Celebrities

Entertainment and arts awards

Festivals

Film festivals

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie awards

Movies

Robert Redford

Sundance Film Festival

Fast Facts

Business, economy and trade

Birthplace: Santa Monica, California

Birth name: Charles Robert Redford Jr.

Father: Charles Redford Sr., an accountant

Mother: Martha (Hart) Redford

Marriages: Sibylle Szaggars (July 11, 2009-present); Lola Van Wagenen (September 12, 1958-1985, divorced)

Children: with Lola Van Wagenen: Amy, David, Shauna and Scott

Education: Attended in the mid-to-late 1950s: University of Colorado, Boulder, Pratt Institute of Art, Brooklyn, New York, and American Academy of Dramatic Arts, New York

Other Facts:
Redford had polio as a child.

After losing interest in baseball at the University of Colorado, he worked in the California oil fields to earn money before moving to Europe to study painting.

Founder of Sundance Village, Sundance Institute, the Sundance Film Festival and the Redford Center.

Redford, a life-long environmentalist, fought to preserve over 1.5 million acres of Utah wilderness from development until it became a protected site by presidential decree in 1996. The Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument is twice the size of Yosemite National Park.

An outdoor enthusiast and athlete, his hobbies include skiing, both water and snow, horseback riding, tennis, football and baseball.

Redford and first wife, Lola, built their Utah home themselves.

Nominated for four Academy Awards, won one. Also won an honorary Oscar.

Timeline:
1959 - First Broadway role as one of the college basketball players in "Tall Story." The film version is released in 1960 with Redford reprising his role.

May 1962 - His first credited movie, "War Hunt," is released.

1963 - Appears in Neil Simon's play "Barefoot in the Park." Reprises his role in the movie in 1967.

1969 - Stars in the film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."

1973 - Stars in the film "The Way We Were."

1974 - He pays $450,000 for the movie rights to "All the President's Men" and later produces and stars in in the film.

1981 - Wins an Academy Award for Best Director for "Ordinary People."

1981 - Sundance Institute near Park City, Utah, is founded.

1985 - Stars in the film "Out of Africa."

2002 - Receives an honorary Academy Award for being "Actor, director, producer, creator of Sundance, inspiration to independent and innovative filmmakers everywhere."

2005 - Kennedy Center honoree.

2010 - Receives the Knight of the Legion of Honor from French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

November 22, 2016 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President Barack Obama.

2017 - Stars in the film "Our Souls at Night."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Overnight Forecast

Image

Man arrested, facing attempted murder charges in Greene County

Image

CASA needs your help with school supply drive

Image

Part of Illinois highway dedicated to fallen war hero

Image

Hair salon hosts free haircuts as part of acts of kindness for Garrett Sands

Image

One killed, two arrested after Cleveland Avenue incident

Image

Relay For Life channels Star Wars theme in Edgar County

Image

Taste of India fundraiser showcases culture and food

Image

Back to School Bang focuses on health and wellness for school year

Image

Golf outing event honors the memory of former ISU track and cross country coach

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton