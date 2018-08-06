Jim McGreevey Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former Governor of New Jersey Jim McGreevey.
Personal:
Birth date: August 6, 1957
Birth place: Jersey City, New Jersey
Birth name: James Edward McGreevey
Father: Jack McGreevey, trucking company director
Mother: Veronica (Smith) McGreevey, teacher
Marriages: Dina (Matos) McGreevey (2000-2008, divorced); Kari (Schutz) McGreevey (1991-1997, divorced)
Children: with Dina (Matos) McGreevey: Jacqueline; with Kari (Schutz) McGreevey: Morag
Education: Columbia University, B.A., 1978; Georgetown University, J.D., 1981; Harvard University, M.Ed., 1982; General Theological Seminary, M.Div., 2010
Religion: Raised Roman Catholic; received into the Episcopal Church in 2007
Other Facts:
Served in the New Jersey State Senate while also serving as mayor of Woodbridge, New Jersey.
Timeline:
1982-1983 - Middlesex County, New Jersey, assistant prosecutor.
1983 - Begins working for the New Jersey Assembly Majority Office.
1985-1987 - Executive director of New Jersey State Parole Board.
1990-1991 - Serves in the New Jersey State Assembly.
1991 - Is elected mayor of Woodbridge, New Jersey.
1994-1997 - Serves in the New Jersey Senate.
1995 - Re-elected mayor of Woodbridge.
1997 - Runs unsuccessfully for governor of New Jersey, losing to Christine Todd Whitman by 1%.
1999 - Re-elected mayor of Woodbridge.
November 6, 2001 - Is elected governor of New Jersey by a wide margin over former Jersey City Mayor Bret Schundler.
January 15, 2002 - Is sworn in as the 51st governor of New Jersey.
January 2002 - Appoints Golan Cipel, an Israeli citizen ineligible for federal security clearance, to be the state's anti-terrorism adviser. Cipel steps down in August 2002.
August 12, 2004 - Announces he is gay and will resign as governor in three months. Also, admits to an extramarital affair with a man, whom aides say is Cipel, and asks for his family's forgiveness.
August 13, 2004 - Cipel releases a statement saying he was the victim of sexual harassment by McGreevey. McGreevey claims the affair was consensual.
August 30, 2004 - Cipel's attorneys announce that their client will not file a lawsuit against McGreevey.
November 15, 2004 - McGreevey officially leaves office.
September 2006 - McGreevey's memoir, "The Confession," is released.
2010 - Begins working at Integrity House, an addiction treatment facility in Newark, New Jersey.
2013 - HBO airs the documentary "Fall to Grace" about McGreevey and his work counseling women at Hudson County Correctional Center.
July 12, 2013 - Is named executive director of the Jersey City Employment and Training Commission.