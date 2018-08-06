Shimon Peres Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former president of Israel Shimon Peres.

Personal:

Birth date: August 15, 1923 (some sources say the 16th)

Death date: September 28, 2016

Birth place: Vishniev, Poland (now in Belarus)

Birth name: Shimon Persky

Father: Isaac Persky

Mother: Sarah Persky

Marriage: Sonya Gelman (1945-January 20, 2011, her death)

Children: Zvia, Jonathan, and Nechemia

Timeline:

1934 - Family immigrates to Palestine.

1948 - Appointed head of Israel's Naval Services.

1953-1959 - Director general of Israel's Ministry of Defense.

1959 - Elected to Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

1959-1965 - Deputy minister of defense.

1974-1977 - Minister of defense.

1977-1992 - Chairman of the Labor Party.

1984-1986 - First prime minister of the new National Unity Government.

December 10, 1994 - Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize along with Yasser Arafat and Yitzhak Rabin.

November 4, 1995-June 1996 - Becomes prime minister after Prime Minister Rabin is assassinated.

1996 - Founds the Peres Center for Peace.

March 2001 - Is appointed deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs in Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's newly formed National Unity Government.

January-November 2005 - Vice premier of the Knesset (Parliament) and senior deputy prime minister of Israel.

June 13, 2007 - Wins the Israeli presidential election by a vote of 86-23 by the Knesset.

July 15, 2007 - Takes office for a seven-year term.

November 13, 2007 - Peres addresses the Turkish parliament, becoming the first Israeli president in history to speak to a Muslim country's legislature.

July 2009 - Meets with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Cairo to discuss the Middle East peace process and the fate of Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier held by Hamas since 2006.

June 19, 2011 - Urges peace talks with the Palestinians and warns the United Nations against recognizing Palestine as an independent state outside of a peace plan.

May 29, 2012 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President Barack Obama during an East Room ceremony in the White House.

July 24, 2014 - His term as president ends.

September 22, 2014 - Releases a comedic YouTube video, "So Now What?" The video depicts the former president trying out a variety of new jobs including pizza deliveryman, gas station attendant, supermarket cashier and airport security guard. A mix of punchlines and life lessons, the video goes viral, with nearly 700,000 views.

July 1, 2015 - During an exclusive interview with CNN, Peres expresses support of a nuclear deal with Iran and says it is feasible for inspectors to enforce the terms of the agreement.

January 14, 2016 - Peres suffers a mild heart attack and undergoes surgery to insert a stent.

July 21, 2016 - Lays the cornerstone for the Israeli Innovation Center at the Peres Peace House in Tel Aviv, together with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The center aims to showcase Israel's technology achievements and encourage entrepreneurs and start-ups.

September 13, 2016 - Peres is hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

September 28, 2016 - Peres dies at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv after suffering a massive stroke two weeks prior.

September 30, 2016 - Peres is buried at Mount Herzl, Israel's national cemetery.

September 2017 - His memoir, "No Room For Small Dreams: Courage, Imagination and the Making of Modern Israel," is posthumously published. Peres completed the book in the weeks prior to his death.