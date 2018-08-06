Clear

Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recogn...

Posted: Aug. 6, 2018 6:48 AM
Updated: Aug. 6, 2018 6:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.

September 17, 2018 - The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is set to take place.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Emmy Awards

Entertainment and arts awards

Television awards

Television programming

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Celebrities

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Home Box Office Inc

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Showtime

Streaming media

Technology

Television dramas

WarnerMedia

ABC Inc

CBS Corp

Fast Facts

Celebrity and pop culture

Amazon.com Inc

Business, economy and trade

Late night television

Television comedies

Comcast Corp

NBC

NBCUniversal

Cable and television industry

Hulu

21st Century Fox

FX Networks

Atlanta

Georgia

North America

Southeastern United States

United States

Continents and regions

The Americas

July 12, 2018 - The nominations are announced.

September 17, 2017 - The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place.

Facts:
Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife's image as a model.

Emmy Awards are named after "Immy," an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to "Emmy," which seemed more feminine.

The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.

The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children's show, "Judy Splinters."

Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are tied for the most Emmys ever by a performer (8). Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2018.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" holds the record for the most wins by a fictional series: 38.

Betty White was the oldest winner in 2010 at 88 and the oldest nominee in 2012 at 90. She won the Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and was nominated as outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."

The youngest Primetime Emmy winner was Roxana Zal, 14 years, 314 days old when she won the 1984 award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a special for "Something About Amelia."

"The Handmaid's Tale," which was released by Hulu in 2017, was the first online streaming service series to win an Emmy for outstanding drama.

In 2018, the streaming service Netflix garnered more nominations than HBO, breaking the cable channel's Emmy nod winning streak. Every year between 2001 and 2017, HBO had topped the list for most Emmy nominations.

John Legend, nominated in 2018 for his performance in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert," could join an exclusive club of entertainers who have won an Emmy, an Oscar, a Grammy and a Tony award.

2018 Nominees (in selected categories):
Outstanding comedy series:

"Atlanta" - FX Networks

"Barry" - HBO

"black-ish" - ABC

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" - HBO

"GLOW" - Netflix

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video

"Silicon Valley" - HBO

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" - Netflix

Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:

Anthony Anderson - "black-ish" - ABC

Donald Glover - "Atlanta" - FX Networks

Bill Hader - "Barry" - HBO

Larry David - "Curb Your Enthusiasm" - HBO

Ted Danson - "The Good Place" - NBC

William H. Macy - "Shameless" - Showtime

Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:

Pamela Adlon - "Better Things" - FX Networks

Tracee Ellis Ross - "black-ish" - ABC

Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie" - Netflix

Issa Rae - "Insecure" - HBO

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video

Allison Janney - "Mom" - CBS

Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:

Brian Tyree Henry - "Atlanta" - FX Networks

Henry Winkler - "Barry" - HBO

Louie Anderson - "Baskets" - FX Networks

Tony Shalhoub - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video

Alec Baldwin - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Kenan Thompson - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" - Netflix

Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:

Zazie Beetz - "Atlanta" - FX Networks

Betty Gilpin - "GLOW" - Netflix

Alex Borstein - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video

Laurie Metcalf - "Roseanne" - ABC

Aidy Bryant - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Leslie Jones - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Megan Mullally - "Will & Grace" - NBC

Outstanding drama series:

"The Crown" - Netflix

"Game of Thrones" - HBO

"The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

"Stranger Things" - Netflix

"The Americans" - FX Networks

"This Is Us" - NBC

"Westworld" - HBO

Outstanding lead actor - drama series:

Matthew Rhys - "The Americans" - FX Networks

Jason Bateman - "Ozark" - Netflix

Sterling K. Brown - "This is Us" - NBC

Milo Ventimiglia - "This is Us" - NBC

Ed Harris - "Westworld" - HBO

Jeffrey Wright - "Westworld" - HBO

Outstanding lead actress - drama series:

Keri Russell - "The Americans" - FX Networks

Claire Foy - "The Crown" - Netflix

Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve" - BBC America

Tatiana Maslany - "Orphan Black" - BBC America

Evan Rachel Wood - "Westworld" - HBO

Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:

Matt Smith - "The Crown" - Netflix

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - "Game of Thrones" - HBO

Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones" - HBO

Joseph Fiennes - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Mandy Patinkin - "Homeland" - Showtime

David Harbour - "Stranger Things" - Netflix

Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:

Vanessa Kirby - "The Crown" - Netflix

Lena Headey - "Game of Thrones" - HBO

Alexis Bledel - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Ann Dowd - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Yvonne Strahovski - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things" - Netflix

Thandie Newton - "Westworld" - HBO

Click here for a complete list of 2018 nominees.

2017 Winners (in selected categories):
Outstanding comedy series:
"Veep" - HBO

Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:
Donald Glover - "Atlanta" - FX Networks

Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" - HBO

Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:
Alec Baldwin - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:
Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Outstanding drama series:
"The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Outstanding lead actor - drama series:
Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" - NBC

Outstanding lead actress - drama series:
Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:
John Lithgow - "The Crown" - Netflix

Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:
Ann Dowd - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Click here for a complete list of nominees and winners.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Overnight Forecast

Image

Man arrested, facing attempted murder charges in Greene County

Image

CASA needs your help with school supply drive

Image

Part of Illinois highway dedicated to fallen war hero

Image

Hair salon hosts free haircuts as part of acts of kindness for Garrett Sands

Image

One killed, two arrested after Cleveland Avenue incident

Image

Relay For Life channels Star Wars theme in Edgar County

Image

Taste of India fundraiser showcases culture and food

Image

Back to School Bang focuses on health and wellness for school year

Image

Golf outing event honors the memory of former ISU track and cross country coach

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton