Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.
September 17, 2018 - The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is set to take place.
Fast Facts
July 12, 2018 - The nominations are announced.
September 17, 2017 - The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place.
Facts:
Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife's image as a model.
Emmy Awards are named after "Immy," an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to "Emmy," which seemed more feminine.
The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.
The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children's show, "Judy Splinters."
Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are tied for the most Emmys ever by a performer (8). Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2018.
HBO's "Game of Thrones" holds the record for the most wins by a fictional series: 38.
Betty White was the oldest winner in 2010 at 88 and the oldest nominee in 2012 at 90. She won the Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and was nominated as outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."
The youngest Primetime Emmy winner was Roxana Zal, 14 years, 314 days old when she won the 1984 award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a special for "Something About Amelia."
"The Handmaid's Tale," which was released by Hulu in 2017, was the first online streaming service series to win an Emmy for outstanding drama.
In 2018, the streaming service Netflix garnered more nominations than HBO, breaking the cable channel's Emmy nod winning streak. Every year between 2001 and 2017, HBO had topped the list for most Emmy nominations.
John Legend, nominated in 2018 for his performance in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert," could join an exclusive club of entertainers who have won an Emmy, an Oscar, a Grammy and a Tony award.
2018 Nominees (in selected categories):
Outstanding comedy series:
"Atlanta" - FX Networks
"Barry" - HBO
"black-ish" - ABC
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" - HBO
"GLOW" - Netflix
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video
"Silicon Valley" - HBO
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" - Netflix
Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:
Anthony Anderson - "black-ish" - ABC
Donald Glover - "Atlanta" - FX Networks
Bill Hader - "Barry" - HBO
Larry David - "Curb Your Enthusiasm" - HBO
Ted Danson - "The Good Place" - NBC
William H. Macy - "Shameless" - Showtime
Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:
Pamela Adlon - "Better Things" - FX Networks
Tracee Ellis Ross - "black-ish" - ABC
Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie" - Netflix
Issa Rae - "Insecure" - HBO
Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video
Allison Janney - "Mom" - CBS
Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:
Brian Tyree Henry - "Atlanta" - FX Networks
Henry Winkler - "Barry" - HBO
Louie Anderson - "Baskets" - FX Networks
Tony Shalhoub - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video
Alec Baldwin - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
Kenan Thompson - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" - Netflix
Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:
Zazie Beetz - "Atlanta" - FX Networks
Betty Gilpin - "GLOW" - Netflix
Alex Borstein - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video
Laurie Metcalf - "Roseanne" - ABC
Aidy Bryant - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
Leslie Jones - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
Megan Mullally - "Will & Grace" - NBC
Outstanding drama series:
"The Crown" - Netflix
"Game of Thrones" - HBO
"The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
"Stranger Things" - Netflix
"The Americans" - FX Networks
"This Is Us" - NBC
"Westworld" - HBO
Outstanding lead actor - drama series:
Matthew Rhys - "The Americans" - FX Networks
Jason Bateman - "Ozark" - Netflix
Sterling K. Brown - "This is Us" - NBC
Milo Ventimiglia - "This is Us" - NBC
Ed Harris - "Westworld" - HBO
Jeffrey Wright - "Westworld" - HBO
Outstanding lead actress - drama series:
Keri Russell - "The Americans" - FX Networks
Claire Foy - "The Crown" - Netflix
Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve" - BBC America
Tatiana Maslany - "Orphan Black" - BBC America
Evan Rachel Wood - "Westworld" - HBO
Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:
Matt Smith - "The Crown" - Netflix
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
Joseph Fiennes - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
Mandy Patinkin - "Homeland" - Showtime
David Harbour - "Stranger Things" - Netflix
Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:
Vanessa Kirby - "The Crown" - Netflix
Lena Headey - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
Alexis Bledel - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
Ann Dowd - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
Yvonne Strahovski - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things" - Netflix
Thandie Newton - "Westworld" - HBO
Click here for a complete list of 2018 nominees.
2017 Winners (in selected categories):
Outstanding comedy series:
"Veep" - HBO
Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:
Donald Glover - "Atlanta" - FX Networks
Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" - HBO
Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:
Alec Baldwin - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:
Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
Outstanding drama series:
"The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
Outstanding lead actor - drama series:
Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" - NBC
Outstanding lead actress - drama series:
Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:
John Lithgow - "The Crown" - Netflix
Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:
Ann Dowd - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
Click here for a complete list of nominees and winners.