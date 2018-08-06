Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.

September 17, 2018 - The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is set to take place.

Arts and entertainment Awards and prizes Emmy Awards Entertainment and arts awards Television awards Television programming Broadcasting industry Business and industry sectors Celebrities Companies Digital and streaming video Home Box Office Inc Internet and WWW Internet broadcasting Julia Louis-Dreyfus Media industry Movie and video industry Netflix Incorporated Showtime Streaming media Technology Television dramas WarnerMedia ABC Inc CBS Corp Fast Facts Celebrity and pop culture Amazon.com Inc Business, economy and trade Late night television Television comedies Comcast Corp NBC NBCUniversal Cable and television industry Hulu 21st Century Fox FX Networks Atlanta Georgia North America Southeastern United States United States Continents and regions The Americas

July 12, 2018 - The nominations are announced.

September 17, 2017 - The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place.

Facts:

Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife's image as a model.

Emmy Awards are named after "Immy," an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to "Emmy," which seemed more feminine.

The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.

The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children's show, "Judy Splinters."

Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are tied for the most Emmys ever by a performer (8). Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2018.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" holds the record for the most wins by a fictional series: 38.

Betty White was the oldest winner in 2010 at 88 and the oldest nominee in 2012 at 90. She won the Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and was nominated as outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."

The youngest Primetime Emmy winner was Roxana Zal, 14 years, 314 days old when she won the 1984 award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a special for "Something About Amelia."

"The Handmaid's Tale," which was released by Hulu in 2017, was the first online streaming service series to win an Emmy for outstanding drama.

In 2018, the streaming service Netflix garnered more nominations than HBO, breaking the cable channel's Emmy nod winning streak. Every year between 2001 and 2017, HBO had topped the list for most Emmy nominations.

John Legend, nominated in 2018 for his performance in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert," could join an exclusive club of entertainers who have won an Emmy, an Oscar, a Grammy and a Tony award.

2018 Nominees (in selected categories):

Outstanding comedy series:

"Atlanta" - FX Networks

"Barry" - HBO

"black-ish" - ABC

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" - HBO

"GLOW" - Netflix

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video

"Silicon Valley" - HBO

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" - Netflix

Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:

Anthony Anderson - "black-ish" - ABC

Donald Glover - "Atlanta" - FX Networks

Bill Hader - "Barry" - HBO

Larry David - "Curb Your Enthusiasm" - HBO

Ted Danson - "The Good Place" - NBC

William H. Macy - "Shameless" - Showtime

Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:

Pamela Adlon - "Better Things" - FX Networks

Tracee Ellis Ross - "black-ish" - ABC

Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie" - Netflix

Issa Rae - "Insecure" - HBO

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video

Allison Janney - "Mom" - CBS

Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:

Brian Tyree Henry - "Atlanta" - FX Networks

Henry Winkler - "Barry" - HBO

Louie Anderson - "Baskets" - FX Networks

Tony Shalhoub - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video

Alec Baldwin - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Kenan Thompson - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" - Netflix

Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:

Zazie Beetz - "Atlanta" - FX Networks

Betty Gilpin - "GLOW" - Netflix

Alex Borstein - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime Video

Laurie Metcalf - "Roseanne" - ABC

Aidy Bryant - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Leslie Jones - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Megan Mullally - "Will & Grace" - NBC

Outstanding drama series:

"The Crown" - Netflix

"Game of Thrones" - HBO

"The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

"Stranger Things" - Netflix

"The Americans" - FX Networks

"This Is Us" - NBC

"Westworld" - HBO

Outstanding lead actor - drama series:

Matthew Rhys - "The Americans" - FX Networks

Jason Bateman - "Ozark" - Netflix

Sterling K. Brown - "This is Us" - NBC

Milo Ventimiglia - "This is Us" - NBC

Ed Harris - "Westworld" - HBO

Jeffrey Wright - "Westworld" - HBO

Outstanding lead actress - drama series:

Keri Russell - "The Americans" - FX Networks

Claire Foy - "The Crown" - Netflix

Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve" - BBC America

Tatiana Maslany - "Orphan Black" - BBC America

Evan Rachel Wood - "Westworld" - HBO

Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:

Matt Smith - "The Crown" - Netflix

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - "Game of Thrones" - HBO

Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones" - HBO

Joseph Fiennes - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Mandy Patinkin - "Homeland" - Showtime

David Harbour - "Stranger Things" - Netflix

Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:

Vanessa Kirby - "The Crown" - Netflix

Lena Headey - "Game of Thrones" - HBO

Alexis Bledel - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Ann Dowd - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Yvonne Strahovski - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things" - Netflix

Thandie Newton - "Westworld" - HBO

Click here for a complete list of 2018 nominees.

2017 Winners (in selected categories):

Outstanding comedy series:

"Veep" - HBO

Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:

Donald Glover - "Atlanta" - FX Networks

Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" - HBO

Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:

Alec Baldwin - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:

Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Outstanding drama series:

"The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Outstanding lead actor - drama series:

Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" - NBC

Outstanding lead actress - drama series:

Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:

John Lithgow - "The Crown" - Netflix

Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:

Ann Dowd - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

Click here for a complete list of nominees and winners.