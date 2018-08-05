Clear

7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.There i...

Posted: Aug. 5, 2018 8:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There is a "potential" for a tsunami following the earthquake, according to Indonesia's Tsunami Early Warning System.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Continents and regions

Earthquakes

Indonesia

Natural disasters

Southeast Asia

The quake was 10.5 kilometers deep and struck near Loloan on the west end of the island of Bali. It was felt in Bali and Lombok, which was hit by an earthquake a week ago that killed more than a dozen people.

The Indonesian archipelago, where Lombok and Bali are located, is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity.

The 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) area stretches from the boundary of the Pacific Plate and the smaller plates such as the Philippine Sea plate to the Cocos and Nazca Plates that line the edge of the Pacific Ocean.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Cranking the heat up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton