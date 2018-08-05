Bangladesh students protest over road safety after deadly crash

Student protesters have been taking to the streets in Bangladesh's capital to demand safer roads.
Protests broke out in Dhaka last Sunday, when two students were killed by a speeding bus, Bangladesh's state-run news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), reported.
After a week of protests that saw several schools closed, government officials Saturday urged students to end their demonstrations and return to classrooms, the news agency reported.
According to BSS, the country's Education Minister, Nurul Islam Nahid, told the demonstrators that their demands had been "accepted" and the government was working to bring "discipline" to the country's transport sector.
The news agency reported on Wednesday that the driver of the bus allegedly involved in last weekend's crash had been arrested.
Earlier this week Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with relatives of the two students who were killed.
