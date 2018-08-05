Clear

Trump voicing concerns about son being entangled in Mueller probe

President Donald Trump is concerned about whether his son Donald Trump Jr. might have exposure in the specia...

Posted: Aug. 5, 2018 8:59 AM
Updated: Aug. 5, 2018 8:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump is concerned about whether his son Donald Trump Jr. might have exposure in the special counsel's Russia investigation, leading to his increasingly frenzied public agitation over Robert Mueller, sources close to the White House tell CNN.

Trump has been concerned for months now that the Mueller probe could reach his family, and potentially his son-in-law Jared Kushner, but his focus has turned to his namesake in recent weeks, one person who speaks with Trump frequently tells CNN. This is one of several reasons Trump has upped his public attacks on Mueller, because he doesn't want him touching his family, the person adds.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Jr.

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US Congress

US federal government

US Senate

White House

Trump Jr. and his attorney have insisted he has always told the truth. But his claims publicly and to the Senate Judiciary Committee that he never told his father about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian attorney promising dirt on Hillary Clinton have been contradicted by others in Trump's orbit. Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime attorney and former fixer, is said to be prepared to testify that the President knew about the Trump Tower meeting ahead of time, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNN. Trump has denied knowing about the meeting before it happened.

Others who have been close to the President -- including his former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon — have suggested the President at the very least knew shortly after the fact.

Asked about CNN's latest reporting on the President's mindset, a source close to Trump Jr. said he's not concerned and maintains he did nothing wrong

Earlier this week, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, told CNN, "If he misled the committee, he's lying to Congress. That's a crime. And that'd be up to the prosecutors, not me."

The President this week has for the first time said that Attorney General Jeff Sessions "should stop" the Mueller probe. He has also in recent weeks increased the number of times he has criticized Mueller personally.

Earlier this week, Trump Jr.'s lawyer, Alan Futerfas, issued a statement after CNN first reported on what Cohen was prepared to say in testimony.

"We have investigated this matter for over a year and are in command of the facts," Futerfas said. "We are fully confident of the accuracy and reliability of the information that has been provided by Donald Trump Jr. in the various investigations."

The White House declined to comment regarding the President's concern about his son, instead referring questions to Trump's legal team.

When asked for reaction, Trump's lead attorney Rudy Giuliani told CNN in a statement:

"Just not so. After over a year or more of investigating ... there is no evidence of any wrongdoing on his part or for that matter POTUS. Nothing has changed. We are not worried about Michael Cohen because he has no knowledge of wrongdoing and has recorded it in one version or another so often that he can't be believed or relied on."

The Washington Post earlier Saturday reported about some of Trump's concerns about the effects of the investigation on Trump Jr.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Cranking the heat up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton