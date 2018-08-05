Clear

Hope Hicks spotted boarding Air Force One

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks was spotted boarding Air Force One at a New Jersey airport ahead of President Donald Trump's departure for a campaign rally in central Ohio.

Posted: Aug. 5, 2018 9:06 AM
Updated: Aug. 5, 2018 9:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks was spotted boarding Air Force One at a New Jersey airport on Saturday ahead of President Donald Trump's departure for a campaign rally in central Ohio.

Hicks, who was one of the President's longest-serving aides during the presidential campaign and in the White House, boarded the plane at the Morristown, New Jersey, airport, which is near the Trump Bedminster resort where the President is staying.

Hicks resigned from her White House role in February. Her resignation came a day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee and said she had told white lies on the job. However, there was no indication that her resignation and the admission to the committee were connected.

Hicks also faced scrutiny in her final days at the White House over her involvement in crafting the White House's initial defense of former White House aide Rob Porter, who resigned after two of his ex-wives came out publicly with accusations of domestic abuse against him.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Cranking the heat up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton