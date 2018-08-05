Clear

Trump letter to Kim Jong Un handed to North Korea foreign minister at ASEAN meeting

A letter from US President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was given Saturday to North Korea...

Posted: Aug. 5, 2018 9:03 AM
Updated: Aug. 5, 2018 9:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A letter from US President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was given Saturday to North Korea's foreign minister at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.

Trump's letter comes in response to a letter he received this week from Kim, according to State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert. The letter from the President was delivered to North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho after Pompeo shook hands and spoke with Ri at the ASEAN meeting in Singapore, Nauert said.

Asia

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

East Asia

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Kim Jong Un

North Korea

Political Figures - Intl

Political Figures - US

State departments and diplomatic services

ASEAN

Government organizations - Intl

US federal government

White House

Mike Pompeo

Embargoes and sanctions

North America

The Americas

United States

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim handed the Trump letter to Ri, and Ri thanked him, Nauert said. Sung Kim was previously an ambassador to South Korea and a special representative for North Korea policy.

While attending the ASEAN meeting Saturday, Pompeo and Ri approached each other and Pompeo told Ri they should talk again soon, according to an account from Nauert. She said Ri replied, "There are many productive conversations to be had."

Asked what the handshake between the two diplomats might represent, Nauert said, "Anytime you have conversations or interactions like that, especially given where our two countries were one year ago, is a step in the right direction."

Trump revealed Thursday he had received a letter from Kim Jong Un when the US President tweeted his thanks to Kim after the possible remains of American war dead from the Korean War arrived back on US soil. The White House confirmed that Trump had received the letter Wednesday from North Korea's leader.

New flare-up over sanctions

Despite the friendly exchange between Pompeo and Ri, there were signs of ongoing tensions between the United States and North Korea over economic sanctions to spur the country to denuclearize.

Ri said Saturday that denuclearization by North Korea should happen "phase by phase," and a Ri statement posted in the media room at the ASEAN forum criticized the US for "raising its voice louder for maintaining the sanctions against the DPRK."

The US announced new sanctions Friday against a Russian bank for helping the North Korean regime facilitate illicit financial activity and, as a result, develop its nuclear weapons program.

"We expect the Russians and all countries to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions and enforce sanctions on North Korea," Pompeo told journalists in Singapore. "Any violation that detracts from the world's goal of finally fully denuclearizing North Korea would be something that America would take very seriously."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Cranking the heat up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton