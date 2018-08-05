Russian helicopter crash kills 18 people in Siberia

A helicopter crash killed all 18 people aboard Saturday in a remote area in Russia's Siberia region, state media reported.
The helicopter crashed immediately after takeoff in the small Arctic town of Igarka, in the Krasnoyarsk area, after colliding in midair with another helicopter's suspended cargo, state-run TASS news agency reported.
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Aircraft
Aircraft accidents
Aviation and aerospace industry
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Helicopters
Accidental fatalities
Continents and regions
Deaths and fatalities
Eastern Europe
Europe
Russia
Society
Siberia
Military
Military aircraft
Military helicopters
It was carrying three crew members and 15 workers from an oil field in the area, Russia's Sputnik news agency said.
Investigators are looking into what caused the deadly incident. Two flight recorders have been found at the scene, TASS reported.
