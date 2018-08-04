Clear

Ex-CIA chief criticizes Russia policy: 'Never in my lifetime' seen such a 'confused message'

Leon Panetta, who was CIA director under President Barack Obama, criticized the Trump administration's respo...

Posted: Aug. 4, 2018 6:33 AM
Updated: Aug. 4, 2018 6:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Leon Panetta, who was CIA director under President Barack Obama, criticized the Trump administration's response to Russia's election interference, saying in a CNN interview Friday, "I have never in my lifetime seen an administration that is presenting such a confused message when it comes to a national security threat."

Panetta told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "Anderson Cooper 360" that the administration is "sending a very mixed message to both our enemies and our allies" on Moscow's interference, and said "the United States does not have a clear policy when it comes to Russia."

Central Intelligence Agency

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

National security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

US intelligence agencies

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

White House

Leon Panetta

North America

The Americas

United States

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

US Federal elections

The Trump administration's varied messages were on display Thursday when President Donald Trump decried what he referred to as the "Russian hoax" during a speech at a rally, just hours after his top national security officials warned the American public of the threat posed by continuing Russian attempts to influence US elections.

Panetta said it looks like the President is trying to "send two messages" with respect to Russia.

"One is a message to the Russians and to his base. The message to the Russians is 'keep doing what you're doing,' and the message to his base is 'regardless of the facts, please stick with me and listen to me,' " Panetta said.

"The other message is one to the majority of the American people, which is that US policy remains the same, that it remains firm with regards to Russia and that we're taking steps to try to protect our country," the ex-CIA director said.

Panetta said that together the two messages lead to "tremendous confusion about just exactly what the United States of America really stands for."

Last month, the President stunned observers and prompted a rebuke from top Republicans in Congress when, at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he declined to endorse the assessment of the US intelligence community that Russia had interfered in the 2016 US election.

Facing a backlash, Trump later said he had misspoken and then said he holds Putin personally responsible for Russian interference.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
A Very Summer Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton