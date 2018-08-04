Clear

Only 1 tweet really mattered this week

President Donald Trump relishes his ability to drive news via his Twitter feed. One can easily mentally conj...

President Donald Trump relishes his ability to drive news via his Twitter feed. One can easily mentally conjure him tapping out a message on his phone in the early morning hours and thinking: "Wait until they get a load of this!"

Trump's Twitter habit -- like all of ours -- has some hits and some misses. The problem for him is that his misses matter A LOT more because, well, he's President and we're not.

Witness Wednesday morning, when Trump wanted to get something off his chest about the ongoing special counsel probe into Russian interference being conducted by Robert Mueller.

"This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further," tweeted Trump. "Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!"

Uh, what? The President of the United States telling his attorney general to fire the guy who is running a probe into Russia's election interference and the possibility of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia? A probe that we know also covers the notion that Trump or his White House may have actively sought to obstruct the investigation?

Trump's White House tried to downplay the tweet, insisting it was simply his opinion and not a directive to Sessions. Riiiiiiight.

Trump's tweet hijacked a week in which the White House was hoping to highlight the strengthening economy with unemployment now at 3.9%. Any attempt to push that economic message was wiped away by Trump's tweet. And that's another wasted week for Republicans with the midterm elections drawing ever closer.

Below, the week that was in Trumpworld -- as told by 18 headlines.

