Only 1 tweet really mattered this week

President Donald Trump relishes his ability to drive news via his Twitter feed. One can easily mentally conjure him tapping out a message on his phone in the early morning hours and thinking: "Wait until they get a load of this!"
Trump's Twitter habit -- like all of ours -- has some hits and some misses. The problem for him is that his misses matter A LOT more because, well, he's President and we're not.
Witness Wednesday morning, when Trump wanted to get something off his chest about the ongoing special counsel probe into Russian interference being conducted by Robert Mueller.
"This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further," tweeted Trump. "Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!"
Uh, what? The President of the United States telling his attorney general to fire the guy who is running a probe into Russia's election interference and the possibility of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia? A probe that we know also covers the notion that Trump or his White House may have actively sought to obstruct the investigation?
Trump's White House tried to downplay the tweet, insisting it was simply his opinion and not a directive to Sessions. Riiiiiiight.
Trump's tweet hijacked a week in which the White House was hoping to highlight the strengthening economy with unemployment now at 3.9%. Any attempt to push that economic message was wiped away by Trump's tweet. And that's another wasted week for Republicans with the midterm elections drawing ever closer.
Below, the week that was in Trumpworld -- as told by 18 headlines.
Monday:
- Giuliani says he's not sure collusion is a crime
- Giuliani says he doesn't know if Trump would pardon Cohen
- Trump says he'd meet with Iran without preconditions
- Trump repeats threat: 'I would have no problem doing a shutdown'
Tuesday:
- Paul Manafort trial kicks off
- Trump admin officials face Congress on family reunification efforts
- Trump says 3-D printed guns being available to download 'doesn't seem to make much sense'
- Trump repeats Giuliani defense: 'Collusion is not a crime'
- Trump asked John Kelly to stay on as chief of staff until 2020
- Trump keeps focus on economic success at Tampa rally
Wednesday:
- Trump says Sessions should end Mueller investigation 'right now'
- Mueller offers to reduce obstruction Qs, still wants to interview Trump
Thursday:
- Mueller seeks interview with Russian pop star who encouraged Trump Tower meeting
- Director of National Intelligence: Russian interference ongoing
- Trump slams 'Russian hoax' hours after admin says Russia is meddling in midterms
- Trump 'would personally prefer' shutdown fight before midterms
Friday:
- Trump administration says ACLU should find 100s of deported parents
- The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in July
