Clear

Kentucky Democratic candidate condemned by party for 'lynching' ad

The Kentucky Democratic Party has called on a party candidate for county judge-executive to apologize after ...

Posted: Aug. 4, 2018 6:36 AM
Updated: Aug. 4, 2018 6:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Kentucky Democratic Party has called on a party candidate for county judge-executive to apologize after he ran an ad that appears to depict lynching.

Spencer County candidate Bobby Smith ran the ad this week in the Spencer Magnet, a local weekly publication, that shows what appear to be four silhouetted bodies hanging from a tree, with each body helping spell out the phrase "Good Ol' Boy System."

Apologies

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Government and public administration

Marketing and advertising

Political organizations

Politics

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Elections and campaigns

Hate crimes

Kentucky

North America

Political advertising

Political candidates

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Violence in society

Along with the image, the ad reads, "Some HARD choices need to be made to make Spencer County great again. I will make those choices."

The Kentucky Democratic Party said in a tweet Thursday morning that it "finds this ad to be offensive and appalling given its imagery."

"There is no defense for making light of lynching. Mr. Smith should rescind it and apologize immediately," it said.

Smith told CNN in a phone interview Friday that he is not racist and "not sorry about my position, but I'm sorry if they were offended by me."

Asked by CNN if he stands by the ad, Smith said, "I don't know that I would appreciate stirring up as much an issue as it seems to have."

Smith said he did not intend to make light of lynching, but rather his "intention is to legally hang the 'good ol' boy' system" symbolically.
"People stand by and let injustices happen," Smith told CNN, adding, "There are things that go on every day that are not right."

Smith will face Republican incumbent John Riley in the general election in November.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
A Very Summer Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton