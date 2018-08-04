Clear

SEC drops probe of Exxon's accounting practices

The Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its probe into whether ExxonMobil misled investors about ...

Posted: Aug. 4, 2018 5:34 AM
Updated: Aug. 4, 2018 5:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its probe into whether ExxonMobil misled investors about its knowledge of climate change and the potential effects on its business.

In a letter to the company Thursday, the SEC told Exxon that it had concluded its investigation and doesn't intend to recommend any enforcement actions.

The probe into Exxon's accounting practices started in 2016 under the Obama administration.

"As we have said all along, the SEC is the appropriate entity to examine issues related to impairment, reserves and other communications important to investors. We are confident our financial reporting meets all legal and accounting requirements," company spokesman Scott Silvestri said Friday in a statement.

Exxon had provided the agency with 4.2 million pages of documents as part of the inquiry, he added.

The SEC declined to comment.

Exxon isn't as mighty as it once was

The attorneys general of Massachusetts and New York are investigating whether Exxon's past securities filings were misleading because they failed to disclose the company's internal projections regarding the potential costs of climate change and expected environmental regulations.

Spokespeople for both offices said those probes are ongoing.

Federal law requires companies and governments to reveal risks to investors before selling securities like stock or municipal bonds.

In March, a federal judge dismissed Exxon's efforts to end those state investigations. Exxon, the world's biggest publicly traded oil company, had claimed the probes were part of a conspiracy to "silence and intimidate one side of the public policy debate on how to address climate change."

Exxon pledges to slash greenhouse gas emissions

Exxon has faced pressure from shareholders, climate activists and governments to improve efficiency and cut emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that scientists blame for contributing to global warming. Major cities including San Francisco and New York have filed lawsuits demanding Exxon and other oil companies pay billions to cover the costs of protesting their cities from rising sea levels caused by global warming.

In May, the company detailed plans to cut methane emissions by 15% by 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
A Very Summer Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton