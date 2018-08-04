Clear

A family out snorkeling freed a whale shark caught in a heavy fishing rope

A family snorkeling in Hawaii managed to free a 20-foot whale shark from a thick, heavy piece of fishing lin...

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 8:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 3, 2018 8:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A family snorkeling in Hawaii managed to free a 20-foot whale shark from a thick, heavy piece of fishing line that was looped around its head and had been digging into its flesh for weeks.

The Kawelo family was snorkeling off Kaunolu, Lanai, on July 29 when they saw the whale shark swimming. Kapua Kawelo and her husband, Joby Rohrer, are both biologists and realized it was in trouble.

Animals

Continents and regions

Dolphins and whales

Fish and shellfish

Hawaii

Life forms

Mammals

Marine animals

Marine mammals

North America

Sharks

The Americas

United States

Family travel

Leisure travel

Tourism

Travel and tourism

Outdoor recreation

Snorkeling

Sports and recreation

"We waited a long time to consider what our responsibility was, what our kuleana was," Kawelo told CNN affiliate KHNL, using a Hawaiian word for "a reciprocal relationship between the person who is responsible and the thing which they are responsible for."

"We know that people don't necessarily encourage this type of thing, but both of us are biologists," she said. "We felt like we were, sort of, in tune with what the animal was doing and maybe we were meant to be there."

So, they decided to help -- not realizing the juvenile whale shark, which first had been spotted on July 11, had been growing emaciated as the entanglement threatened its life, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

'The calculated risk ... paid off'

Rohrer swam down to the whale shark, which was in 30 to 40 feet of water, with a 4-inch dive knife, Jonathan Sprague, who was with the family, recounted to CNN.

Rohrer was like a fish, swimming down to the animal and sawing at the line for 30 to 45 seconds at a time -- all while holding his breath, Sprague said.

"He made five free dives on the animal over the course of about 45 minutes," Sprague told CNN. "Once he got it cut, I was able to get the right side of the rope off the shark's fin, and he pulled off the rest. It was awesome."

The braided fishing rope was about 5 inches thick and weighed at least 150 pounds, the couple's daughter told KHNL.

Whale sharks are listed as endangered worldwide, and their population has decreased by 50% since 1975, according to the Hawaii DLNR.

Untrained people should not try to save an entangled animal on their own, said Sprague, a wildlife control officer in Hawaii.

"In-water work with large animals like this is very dangerous. Animals may dive deep or roll in response to a person latching on like this. If you get hung up in the line, things will end badly, and the story won't be so 'feel-good,'" he said. "We knew this going in, took the calculated risk, and it paid off."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton