New Hampshire Democratic lawmaker faces calls to resign after domestic abuse charges

The top Democrat in the New Hampshire state senate is under pressure to step down after he was charged with domestic violence.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office on Thursday announced the arrest of Jeff Woodburn, charging him with several misdemeanors, including simple assault, domestic violence and criminal trespass. The victim, a woman, is described as an "intimate partner" in a news release, and Woodburn allegedly struck her, threw water at her and broke into her home. In June, Woodburn allegedly bit the woman on her hand and forearm, resulting in bruising, the release said.

Woodburn is serving his third term and running for re-election in the fall.

His office did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment. But in a statement to The Washington Post, Woodburn said he intends to "fully address and defend against these charges in court," not addressing whether he will stay in office.

But the charges have prompted multiple calls for him to resign, including from the leader of the state's Democratic Party and its two Democratic US senators.

"We take these accusations against Sen. Jeff Woodburn very seriously and stand with his accuser and support her during this unimaginably painful time. We are asking Senator Woodburn to resign from office immediately," Raymond Buckley, the state's Democratic Party chairman, said at an event in Exeter, New Hampshire, Thursday night, according to video posted by Paul Steinhauser, a reporter for the Concord Monitor.

"Domestic violence should always be condemned in the strongest terms and there must be accountability for acts of abuse," US Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement. "I'm appalled by these charges and call on Jeff Woodburn to resign."

"We must never tolerate the grave and despicable crime of domestic violence," US Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement. "Given these extremely disturbing and serious charges, Jeff Woodburn must resign immediately."

Senate President Chuck Morse, a Republican, also called for Woodburn to step down.

Woodburn is scheduled to be arraigned on August 20, the attorney general's office said.