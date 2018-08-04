Clear

DC's a ghost town: The week in politics, GIF'd

Its August, which means that it seems like the entire government is itching to get out of DC. The House is o...

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 5:08 PM
Updated: Aug. 3, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Its August, which means that it seems like the entire government is itching to get out of DC. The House is on recess, the Senate is pretending to be on recess -- and President Trump successfully avoided some dismal DC weather. Here's some of the other things that happened:

We have a new Veterans Affairs secretary! Robert Wilkie officially took on what is arguably one of the hardest and most underappreciated jobs in Washington. Tasked with serving our vets, he needs all the positive vibes he can get.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

I'm scratching my head over the latest trade war news too, Commerce Secretary Ross. China announced plans to put tariffs on $60 billion of US products. I'm no economist, but that does not sound great. But there was also some good economic news this week: The new jobs report showed that unemployment is at 3.9% and 157,000 jobs were created in July!

President Donald Trump was out supporting his fellow Republicans this week. The upcoming midterms and the dismal weather in DC were perfect reasons to leave town for sunny Florida. And also Pennsylvania.

Standing before dozens of boxes labeled "Kavanaugh files," Republican senators from the Judiciary Committee tried to illustrate just how many of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's records will be available to comb through. It is approximately the same amount of stuff I still had in boxes three months after my last move. #TooReal

Marvel: "'Infinity War' is the most ambitious crossover event in history."
Me: "Until the White House press briefing on Thursday."

Truly, it was a sight to see. It had Dan Coats. It had Christopher Wray. It had Kirstjen Nielsen. It had it all. But apparently President Trump didn't have a ticket to this particular matinee, because he was ripping the "Russian hoax" hours after his national security team was warning about Russia and the midterms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton