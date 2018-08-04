Clear

Top Saudi investor inks first major deal since being detained in corruption sweep

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has signed his first big investment deal since being released from detention in Sa...

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 4:02 PM
Updated: Aug. 3, 2018 4:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has signed his first big investment deal since being released from detention in Saudi Arabia.

Alwaleed announced a 1 billion Saudi riyal ($267 million) investment in French streaming music service Deezer on Thursday. The investment was made through Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding Company and his entertainment business, Rotana.

The prince said in a statement that the deal "represents one of the many premium investments that we have always sought for our shareholders." Kingdom Holding owns shares in Twitter, Citigroup and JD.com, and has also invested in Lyft and Careem.

Deezer, which competes with Spotify and Apple Music, said in a statement that the round of funding from Alwaleed and other investors valued it at €1 billion ($1.2 billion).

Related: 3 tricks billionaires use to make their money

Saudi authorities held Alwaleed for nearly three months as part of a crackdown on alleged corruption.

The prince was arrested in November alongside dozens of other royals, government officials and prominent businessmen and held at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, which became a makeshift, luxury jail.

Just hours before his release in January, Alwaleed told Reuters that there were "no charges" against him. Other detainees held in the anti-corruption swoop were freed only after reaching settlements with the Saudi authorities that required them to hand over cash and assets worth billions.

The conditions of Alwaleed's release were not made public and it's unclear if his personal fortune remains intact. Forbes, which estimated his net wealth at $18.7 billion in 2017, removed him and nine other Saudis from its list of billionaires earlier this year.

Alwaleed told Bloomberg in March that Forbes was wrong to remove Saudis from its billionaire list. Bloomberg estimates his wealth at nearly $17 billion.

Kingdom Holding did not respond to requests for comment outside normal business hours on Friday.

The new deal gives Deezer the exclusive rights to distribute content from Rotana in the Middle East and North Africa. Rotana has a large catalog of Arabic music, TV and films.

"The distribution agreement covers markets in which the entertainment sector is growing, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates," Deezer said in a statement.

Deezer, which launched in Paris in 2007, has 14 million active users and a playlist of 53 million tracks.

Related: Big Oil goes from begging for cash to rewarding shareholders

Alwaleed got his start in business in 1979, making investments in Saudi real estate and construction. But he quickly turned to banking.

He captured Wall Street's attention by becoming one of Citi's major shareholders in 1991. Later, when the global financial crisis caused the bank's shares to plummet, he increased his stake in a show of confidence.

Shares in Kingdom Holding peaked on the Saudi stock exchange in 2014, but have fallen about 70% since then.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton