Clear

Upworthy editor-in-chief resigns after company lays off 31 employees

Viral news website Upworthy has laid off a significant chunk of its staff.More than 30 people were le...

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 10:02 PM
Updated: Aug. 3, 2018 10:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Viral news website Upworthy has laid off a significant chunk of its staff.

More than 30 people were let go from the whole company, a spokesperson for Good Media Group confirmed to CNN. The company cited "an increasingly challenging media environment."

"Today, we had to make the hard decision to say goodbye to esteemed colleagues," the company said in a statement. "An incredible team remains, and our mission is as relevant now as ever."

Editor-in-chief Liz Heron wrote on Twitter that her "entire team" was laid off and she resigned. Senior staff writer Parker Molloy also confirmed her exit on Twitter. Eli Pariser, Upworthy's cofounder and co-CEO, stepped down last week. "I remain very grateful to all the smart, good-hearted people that helped to build something we all believed in," he wrote on Twitter.

Upworthy skyrockted to viral fame in 2013 because of its catchy headlines and innovative mastery of Facebook's algorithm. The website is famous for headlines using the "curiosity gap," sentences that end in "You Won't Believe Why."

At one point Upworthy attracted 85 million visitors. Traffic dipped to 6.4 million in June, according to ComScore.

The website pivoted in 2015, writing original content and hired big names from the Wall Street Journal and New York Times. Good Media bought the website in 2017 and laid off staffers.

It's the latest media company to lay off editorial staff. Over the past year, CNN, Vox, BuzzFeed, Vice, and most recently the New York Daily News all have laid off a number of people.

Facebook and Google dominate digital advertising. Marketers are shifting their money to those two tech giants instead of advertising with smaller websites that can't precisely target certain demographics as well as Facebook and Google can.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton